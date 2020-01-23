The best weekend events in Toronto: January 24-26

× Expand Found Footage Festival

VHS is now a big-screen experience. The obsolete format gets a loving tribute at Brooklyn comedians Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett's touring show devoted to one-of-a-kind video oddities sourced from thrift stores and estate sales. The 15th-anniversary edition of the Found Footage Festival hits Toronto for two nights and will include such scintillating segments as the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant, the exercise video Skiercise!, video from a hose factory in Windsor, Ontario and Pudgie Wudgie the Wonder Cat. The hosts will provide live commentary to the clips and give where-are-they-now updates on their camcorder-era screen stars.

January 24-25. Royal Cinema. 8 pm. $20. foundfootagefest.com/tour.

The Art, Architecture, Design Film Festival

Design docs screen during the tail-end of Design Week. Check out more DesignTO picks here.

To January 26. Hot Docs Cinema. $17, pass $99. hotdocscinema.ca/aadff.

Midsummer Night's Dream

Theatre Rusticle's imaginative production of the Bard's timeless comedy finishes up its run – rumoured to be the company's final ever production – this weekend. It's been sold out since just after opening, but you can try to get on a waiting list or snag rush tickets.

To January 26. Buddies in Bad Times. $25-$30. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Extending The Frame: 40 Years Of Gallery TPW

Photo exhibition looks back at the influential Toronto gallery.

January 24-April 5. Ryerson Image Centre. ryersonimagecentre.ca.

ROM After Dark

The Royal Ontario Museum rebrands its Friday Night Live social series and throws a lunar-themed Chinese New Year party. Read more here.

January 24. 7-11:30 pm. $24-$30. rom.on.ca/rad.

Power Plant winter openings

Major solo exhibitions by rising international artists Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa and Dawit L. Petros open at the waterfront contemporary art gallery.

January 25-May 10. Opening party 8-11 pm on January 24. thepowerplant.org.

AGO All Hours

R&B talent a l l i e headlines all-day block party inspired by Danish concept of hygge.

January 25. Art Gallery of Ontario. 10:30 am-10 pm, all ages. Free with $25 admission/pass. ago.ca/allhours.

Skate For Our Mates

Skating party and fundraiser for Red Cross Australia to help the group’s relief efforts Down Under where devastating bushfires have been burning for weeks.

January 25. Harbourfront Centre (Natrel Rink). 4-7 pm. Pwyc donations. 647-508-1777.

Night Of Ideas

Annual late-night art event explores what it means to be alive.

January 25. Art Museum at U of T. 5 pm-2 am. Free. artmuseum.utoronto.ca.

The Group Of Seven At 100

McMichaels Canadian Art Collection marks the landscape painters’ centenary.

January 26-December 26. 10 am-4 pm. $15-$18. mcmichael.com.

Black Gold: What You Gonna Do When The World's On Fire?

Roberto Minervini's intimate doc about working-class African-Americans in New Orleans screens as part of the Royal's Black Gold series. Subject Judy Hill is doing a Skype Q&A.

January 26. Royal Cinema. 4 pm. $12. eventbrite.ca.

2020 Black History Month Kickoff Brunch

Toronto International Film Festival artistic director Cameron Bailey delivers the keynote address at the Ontario Black History Society’s annual event.

January 26. Beanfield Centre at Exhibition Place. Noon-4 pm. $95-$135. Pre-register. blackhistorysociety.ca.

Marjorie Prime

The esteemed actor Martha Henry stars in this play about an octogenarian and a robot.

In previews from January 26 at the Coal Mine Theatre. See listing.

