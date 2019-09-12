The best weekend events in Toronto: September 13-15

× Expand Museum of the Moon Bentway

Museum of the Moon

UK artist Luke Jerram's massive spherical moon installation that was up at Aga Khan Museum this summer heads downtown as the Bentway transforms into an open-air planetarium. This week-long event, which marks the Apollo moon landing's 50th anniversary, culminates on September 14 with an evening of music and food. The lineup includes performances by Choir! Choir! Choir! and Bernice, a silent disco with Rich Aucoin, moonlight meditations, moon-related film screenings and Moon Merge, a live podcast taping by Pondercast host Laurie Brown.

To September 15. 6 pm-11 pm. Free. thebentway.ca.

Kensington Market Jazz Festival

Molly Johnson’s DIY music fest sees more than 150 acts play at 23 venues.

September 13-15. Various prices. kensingtonjazz.com.

The B-52's, OMD and Berlin

Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Fred Schneider play a rare Toronto show as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

September 13. Sony Centre. Doors 6 pm. ticketmaster.ca.

Canzine

Zine fest features over 200 artists, writers and vendors.

September 14. Art Gallery of Ontario. Noon-7 pm. Free. brokenpencil.com.

Massive Attack

Trip-hop heavyweights celebrate Mezzanine’s 21st anniversary.

September 14. Sony Centre. 7 pm, all ages. $61-$230. ticketmaster.ca.

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING

Carly Rae Jepsen

Despite a dedicated stanbase, the Canadian pop star rarely performs proper headlining concerts in Toronto. Expect a giddy crowd at her Dedicated tour.

September 14. Sony Centre. 8 pm. $40 and up. ticketmaster.ca.

Terry Fox Run/Walk

The 39th anniversary of Terry Fox’s marathon run for cancer takes place in neighbourhoods across the city.

September 15. Pre-register at terryfox.org/run

Toronto Garlic Festival

Pick up Ontario-grown garlic and sample dishes by local chefs at the 9th annual food fest.

September 15. Artscape Wychwood Barns. 9 am-5 pm. $5 (free for children under 12). torontogarlicfestival.ca.

