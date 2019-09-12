The best weekend events in Toronto: September 13-15

Museum of the Moon Bentway
Museum of the Moon
UK artist Luke Jerram's massive spherical moon installation that was up at Aga Khan Museum this summer heads downtown as the Bentway transforms into an open-air planetarium. This week-long event, which marks the Apollo moon landing's 50th anniversary, culminates on September 14 with an evening of music and food. The lineup includes performances by Choir! Choir! Choir! and Bernice, a silent disco with Rich Aucoin, moonlight meditations, moon-related film screenings and Moon Merge, a live podcast taping by Pondercast host Laurie Brown.
To September 15. 6 pm-11 pm. Free. thebentway.ca.
Kensington Market Jazz Festival
Molly Johnson’s DIY music fest sees more than 150 acts play at 23 venues.
September 13-15. Various prices. kensingtonjazz.com.
The B-52's, OMD and Berlin
Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Fred Schneider play a rare Toronto show as part of their 40th anniversary tour.
September 13. Sony Centre. Doors 6 pm. ticketmaster.ca.
Canzine
Zine fest features over 200 artists, writers and vendors.
September 14. Art Gallery of Ontario. Noon-7 pm. Free. brokenpencil.com.
Massive Attack
Trip-hop heavyweights celebrate Mezzanine’s 21st anniversary.
September 14. Sony Centre. 7 pm, all ages. $61-$230. ticketmaster.ca.
SAMUEL ENGELKING
Carly Rae Jepsen
Despite a dedicated stanbase, the Canadian pop star rarely performs proper headlining concerts in Toronto. Expect a giddy crowd at her Dedicated tour.
September 14. Sony Centre. 8 pm. $40 and up. ticketmaster.ca.
Terry Fox Run/Walk
The 39th anniversary of Terry Fox’s marathon run for cancer takes place in neighbourhoods across the city.
September 15. Pre-register at terryfox.org/run
Toronto Garlic Festival
Pick up Ontario-grown garlic and sample dishes by local chefs at the 9th annual food fest.
September 15. Artscape Wychwood Barns. 9 am-5 pm. $5 (free for children under 12). torontogarlicfestival.ca.