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Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was spotted at these two Toronto eateries this weekend

The British chef was spotted with Toronto restaurateur David Schwartz and journalist Patricia Jaggernauth.

Eva Zhu

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay spotted at two Toronto restaurants this weekend, capturing a moment with a fan, amid busy dining scenes.
Gordon Ramsay was spotted at Toronto eateries Linny's and One Gram Coffee Bar over the weekend. (Courtesy: dschwa92/Instagram, patricia_jtv/TikTok)

What to know

  • Gordon Ramsay was spotted dining at Linny’s on Ossington Street over the weekend, according to photos shared by restaurateur David Schwartz.
  • Schwartz posted an Instagram carousel showing a mirror selfie with Ramsay, dishes from the restaurant, and a video of the pair laughing together in a busy kitchen.
  • The celebrity chef also visited One Gram Coffee Bar, filming a TikTok with owner Patricia Jaggernauth where he praised the café’s coffee and wished her continued success.

Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was spotted at Linny’s on Ossington Street this past weekend.

Toronto restaurateur David Schwartz posted a series of photos to Instagram on Saturday. The carousel featured a mirror selfie with Ramsay, photos of the incredible food at Linny’s, and a video of him and Ramsay laughing in a busy kitchen.

Ramsay wasn’t the only famous chef in Toronto last weekend. David Meyer and his Broadway actress wife Audrey Meyer also posed for a photo with Schwartz. Meyer is a renowned restaurateur who founded the burger chain Shake Shack. 

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Ramsay also made a stop for caffeine at One Gram Coffee Bar over the weekend where he filmed a TikTok with owner Patricia Jaggernauth. She opened the cafe at the start of 2026 after a 20 year career as a journalist and TV host. 

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@patricia_jtv

When one of the legendary chefs in the world talks about your coffee… you listen.☕️🔥 Iconic Chef @Gordon Ramsay shares his thoughts about @One Gram Coffee Bar ☕️🍪🥐🍰🍵🍸 At One Gram Coffee Bar, coffee isn’t just a drink. It’s precision, craft, and obsession in every cup. Now we want to know: When are we seeing YOU at One Gram Coffee Bar – 466 Danforth Avenue, Toronto?👀☕️ #GordonRamsay #coffee #coffeebar #latte #espresso

♬ original sound – Patricia Jaggernauth

In the video, Ramsay praises the quality of One Gram’s coffee and wishes Jaggernauth “continued success” and says he can’t wait to visit her again. 

Eva Zhu

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