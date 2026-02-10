Ditch the dinner: Here are 8 food-free Valentine’s Day activities in Toronto

If you’re ready to swipe left on another Valentine’s Day dinner, here are eight things to do in Toronto on Feb. 14 that have nothing to do with food.

Whether you’re coupled up, spending the day with friends, or taking yourself on a solo date, these activities will help you enjoy the day, or at least make it tolerable.

From wellness and crafts to performances, check out these eight Valentine’s Day activities that aren’t dinner.

Guided Flower Workshop

Location: 34 Golden Gate Ct, Unit 5

Make a beautiful floral arrangement to embellish your home in a guided flower workshop. For $121.85, including tax and fees for a group of two, pick your flowers and enjoy a sweet treat alongside your partner, roommate or friend. If you would like each to have an arrangement, there’s an additional fee of $61.68, including tax and fees. Book the 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. 2-hour timeslot on Eventbrite.

Advertisement

Singles & Couples Toronto Bachata Party

Location: 4750 Yonge St, Unit 326

Dance the night away at a Bachata party. Join the traffic light party to find your dance partner: red is taken, yellow is complicated but open, green is single and ready to mingle. You can also bring a friend or lover if you’d rather. Learn how to Bachata in a workshop, play some icebreaker games, and participate in matchmaking activities (if single.) There’s over $250 in gift prizes to be won, and attendees also get a goodie bag. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with free underground parking, and Eventbrite tickets have a limited-time two-for-one deal until Feb. 14 for $38.74, taxes and fees included. Regular tickets are $44.06, and VIP tickets, including champagne and a gift, are $54.73.

Kitty Pilates

Location: 174 Spadina Ave, Unit 601

Advertisement

Put your Valentine’s love into kittens. Kitty Yoga Studios Toronto is offering Valentine’s Day kitty pilates! Enjoy 40 minutes of all-level pilates to strengthen and tone, and end the session with 20 minutes of playing with the adorable kittens. The one-hour event starts at 1:40 p.m., and a pilates mat will be provided at the venue. There’s also a matcha-and-coffee cart, pastries, and polaroids. Tickets are priced at $45 plus HST.

Paint Your Partner Acrylic Painting Workshop

Location: 2229 Kingston Rd, Unit A

Paint your partner, or if single, your dream significant other. This guided, beginner-friendly workshop brings participants on a step-by-step paint night, with all materials provided. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and costs $45 plus HST if alone, or $85 plus HST for two. Buy your ticket on Eventbrite, email info@freshpaintstudio.ca or call 647-927-0764 to book.

Advertisement

Cupid Comedy – A Valentine’s Day Standup Comedy Show

Location: 967 College St

Spend a night filled with laughter instead of being full from food at Cupid Comedy, a Valentine’s Day standup comedy show. The accessible, women-owned event space, Society Clubhouse in Toronto’s West End, is opening its doors at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. sharp. Tickets sell for $27.96, including tax and fees; a two-for-one deal is $22.63; or a four-person group discount is $20.50 each.

Cupcake Decorating Workshop

Location: 89 Dunfield Ave

Advertisement

Decorate your favourite sweets at the Valentine’s Day Cupcake Decorating event. Get your hands messy in this workshop alone, with friends, family or a significant other, and bring back six cupcakes using rich buttercream and Valentine’s-themed designs. In the workshop, learn piping techniques and create romantic florals, hearts, and swirls. The beginner-friendly workshop costs $65 a person on Eventbrite.

Sofar Sounds Valentine’s Day Concert

Location: to be revealed Feb. 13

Enjoy a chill concert night with Sofar Sounds. Ticketed at $36 per person, the 3-hour event offers the surprise of the location (though the nearest subway station is Osgoode), which will be revealed 36 hours before the event. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. The venue has some chairs, but mostly floor seating, so bring cushions or blankets! Enjoy the event alone, with friends, family or a partner.

Advertisement

Club Crawl

Location: 548 King St W., Unit 200

It’s Saturday night! If you’re single and want to party it up, or go celebrate your love with your S.O., check out this King St. club crawl. Check out three venues in one night with a VIP host escorting the crawl. The first stop is Isabelle’s at 9 p.m., the second is Bar Karma at 10 p.m., and Future at 11 p.m. until 2 a.m. The clubs’ vibes are Hip Hop and House. Tickets sell for $25.57, taxes and fees included, or book the special two-for-one deal for $31.59.