7 GTA parlours offering Valentine’s flash tattoos

Love fades, tattoos don’t. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with flash ink in the GTA—no heartbreak required.

Whether you’re a lover girl who wears her heart on her sleeve or you want a fun permanent activity to do with your bestie or significant other, these flash tattoos will give you lasting memories.

From Friday the 13th twists to romantic roses and teddy bears, check out these seven GTA parlours offering Valentine’s Day flash tattoos.

Flow Tattoo

Location: 1980 Yonge St

Flow Tattoo is known for its flow-based designs that complement the body’s anatomy. The parlour has pages of Valentine-themed flash tattoos, with a Friday the 13th twist. There’s even a page of Heated Rivalry designs available. The designs are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15. Walk-in only. Many artists are available, with some pricing ranging from $150 to 250 plus tax.

Bini Tattoo and Piercing Parlour

Location: 5 Elm St

Celebrate love, self-love or friendship with Valentine’s ink. Bini Tattoo and Piercing Parlour is a family-owned studio specializing in a wide range of styles and offering many tattoo and piercing promos. One of the parlour’s offerings is Valentine’s tattoo flashes. On Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., check out pages of tattoo flashes, from cute fineline to more traditional pieces, priced between $100 to $180. To get this fresh ink, simply walk in or book an appointment.

Beeyond Ink

Location: 783 Lawrence Ave W, Unit 2

Beeyond Ink, a Black-owned parlour known for custom designs and cover-up work, is offering two Valentine’s specials. The first is a BOGO 50 per cent off matching tattoos, and don’t worry, it doesn’t need to be a lover –it can be your bestie or anyone you choose. This offer runs from Feb. 9 through Feb. 15. The other special is 30 per cent off all red tattoos for the entire month of February, with a $150 minimum spend.

Timeless Ink

Location: 1179 St Clair Ave W. | 573 King St W.

Timeless Ink is a tattoo shop specializing in Trash Polka tattoos, combining realism and abstract art, and offering other custom tattoo services. The parlour customizes pages of designs according to your Valentine’s mood, from self-love to matching tattoos. Claim and reserve a tattoo in DMs.

Vision Seeker Studio

Location: 200-1980 Queen St E.

Vision Seeker Studio focuses on custom tattoo pieces and is dedicated to organic art processes, specializing in geometric art, tribal illustrations, and more. The event is happening on Sunday, Feb. 15 (the day after Valentine’s Day) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Limit one flash per person; if you wish for more, you must line up again. Tattoos are $60 cash only with 2×2-inch pre-made Valentine’s flash tattoos.

HyperInk Tattoo and Piercing

Location: 5459 Yonge St, Second Floor

HyperInk Tattoo and Piercing is a studio offering various tattoo styles, including fineline, blackwork, and colour. On Feb. 14 and 15, the parlour is hosting a Valentine’s Flash sale, where you can get a tattoo and a rose! One tattoo costs $80, two are $140. The pricing is per person and is only available for arms or legs, or elsewhere with extra cost. Face, fingers, knees and palms are excluded. Colour is available at an additional cost. DM to book or walk-in.

New Tribe Tattoo & Piercing

Location: 232a Queen St W., Second Floor

New Tribe Tattoo & Piercing offers tattoos from flash to custom in traditional American, tribal, Japanese, Celtic, Haida, Portrait, watercolour, and more styles. On Valentine’s Day, seven pages of designs by various artists are available at discounted prices, in colour, black, or grey. All prices listed on the post exclude tax and are subject to size. Walk in, DM the artist, or book online with a screenshot of the tattoo you want.