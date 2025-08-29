Events happening in Toronto this long weekend: Aug. 29 – Sept. 1

Toronto, you know that summer is ending and the school year is approaching when the 2025 CNE enters its final weekend, but fear not, the city is hosting a slew of fun, energizing events this long weekend – and you are invited.

From a Labubu rave party to the Canadian International Air Show, here are some events happening in Toronto this long weekend.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Toronto Dragon Festival

Get ready to unleash the myth, and experience a colourful and culturally rich weekend at the Toronto Dragon Festival (TDF)!

The sixth annual edition of TDF will be returning to Nathan Phillips Square from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, featuring irresistible Asian street foods, humanoid robots and robot dogs, a variety of dragon dances, and a magical Luminati Night Light Show over the iconic Nathan Phillips pool.

And the best part? TDF has you covered with free admission for all ages.

To learn more about the Toronto Dragon Festival, click here.

MLB: Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

This one is for the patiently waiting Jays fans.

Catch the action live as the Toronto Blue Jays – who are currently sitting first in the AL East division and 6th in MLB power rankings – take on the Milwaukee Brewers at the Rogers Centre. Cheer on the Jays and enjoy the high-energy atmosphere of a big-league ballgame – right at home.

Grab a bag of popcorn, splurge on a hot dog, and wear your favourite Jays-themed colours.

Click here to purchase your tickets to the Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers game.

Let’s go Blue Jays!

Intersection Music & Arts Festival

Looking to listen to niche and boundary pushing sounds this weekend?

Head over to Sankofa Square for Intersection, Toronto’s annual festival of experimental music, from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31. As it returns for its 14th year, the event will be packed with three full days of innovative and genre-fluid artistry.

From local artists to internationally renowned acts and installations in between, this free festival is tapping into the creative heart of the city.

For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

Labubu Rave

Calling all Labubu owners and fans!

If you are looking for a party in the city this Saturday night and have your best furry friend in hand, then the Labubu Rave at The Libertine is for you. The event will feature a powerhouse lineup of female DJs who are bringing hard techno, industrial beats, and high energy to their 19+ crowd.

Entry is free before 11 p.m., with your Labubu in tow.

To learn more about the Labubu Rave and snag your tickets, click here.

The Canadian International Air Show

The skies above the city will be filled with roaring jet engines and skilled aerobatics as The Canadian International Air Show – North America’s longest running event of its kind – hosts its 76th edition from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, along the waterfront.

Attendees can expect a breathtaking aerial showcase including the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, unique VR experiences, aerospace-themed exhibits, and a CIAS debut performance from Canadian pilot Luke Penner.

Click here to grab your tickets to this year’s Canadian International Air Show.

Toronto International BuskerFest

Thrill seekers, we see you.

The annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy is making its dramatic return to Woodbine Park from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, featuring mind-boggling circus acts, daring acrobatics, mystical magic shows, and cackle-worthy comedy performances.

BuskerFest proudly supports Epilepsy Toronto – an organization which provides services and support to individuals and families affected by the condition – and admission to the event will be run by donation.

And who could forget the furry stars of the show, Bark in The Park TO?

To learn more about the Toronto International BuskerFest, click here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31

Caribbean Street Food Festival

Heat up Labour Day weekend with a trip to the Caribbean Street Food Festival at St. Lawrence Market and infuse your senses with island flavours, tropical vibes, and unforgettable culture.

From the Ode to the Patty poetry contest, to the AMAZING RACE competition (with a $500.00 + prize package), and the Curry Goat Showdown, this is not an event you will want to miss.

Think you know the Caribbean? Show up (for free), fill up, sign up, win prizes, and enjoy the feel of the tropics. The choice is yours!

For more information about the Caribbean Street Food Fest, click here.

The Underground Market

Experience one of Toronto’s many hidden gems at the Underground Market, an event meant to celebrate the 100 sunny(ish) days of summer.

From pop-ups to food to art and music, and mini events in between, the Chinatown Centre is one of the places to be this weekend. Whether you are exploring local vendors or looking to check out a new exhibit, there is something for everyone at this bustling hub.

For more information, check out @222spadinamarket on Instagram.

Canada’s Wonderland: Labour Day Long Weekend Fireworks

Warp up the long weekend with a bang and an exhilarating firework show featuring more than 6,000 explosions at Canada’s Wonderland!

At approx. 10 p.m., the park will spend 15 minutes showcasing its custom-designed fireworks display and one-of-a-kind sound track, inviting you to catch the grand finale from various viewing points around the park.

To learn more about and purchase tickets for the event, click here.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Final Day: 2025 CNE

The iconic CNE will be wrapping up its 2025 run on Monday, do not miss your last chance to experience the 146-year-old tradition and all that it has to offer: never-seen-before fair foods, thrilling rides, games, shops galore, magical exhibits, and star-studded live performances.

Read More From Fruity Pebble Corn Dogs to Chicken Nugget Cookies: The wildest new foods at the CNE

Head over before it is too late!

To learn more about the CNE and to purchase tickets, click here.

North York Food Festival

This one is for the city’s Foodies!

Head to Centrepoint mall to experience tasty eats, sweet treats, rides, local vendors and live entertainment at the North York Food Festival. From a Bubble show to a DJ dance party and raffle draw, there is something for every family and everybody.

To learn more about the event, head to @flavorhoodto on Instagram.

Toronto Labour Day Parade

Made here, paid here.

That will be the theme of this year’s annual Labour Day Parade, where 20,000 members will be taking over the downtown core streets to honour the past, present, and future victories of the Labour Movement.

The march will begin at Queen St. W. at University Ave., and will head all the way west on Queen W. to Dufferin St., turning south and entering the CNE grounds at the Dufferin Gate.

To learn more about the Toronto Labour Day Parade, click here.

For more events like this head over to our events calendar here.