Events happening in Toronto this weekend: Aug. 15-17

Another weekend is upon us, and in typical Toronto summertime fashion, there are tons of things in the city to keep you entertained.

From the opening of the CNE to a fundraiser for the Toronto Humane Society, here are some activities to check out in Toronto over the next few days.

Friday, August 15

Melanin Market

The Melanin Market, which showcases BIPOC creatives, is returning to Sankofa Square for an epic market just in time for Emancipation Month.

The market will take over the square on Friday, Aug. 15 from 3- 9 p.m. for a celebration of freedom, culture, and community honouring the rich history and contributions of African and Caribbean cultures.

Attendees can look forward to vendors offering everything from handcrafted artwork to delicious food, while live music keeps the good vibes going.

Canadian National Exhibition

Let’s go to the Ex, oh baby!

The Canadian National Exhibition opens this weekend, signalling that summer is soon coming to an end. The annual fair is bringing rides, games, unique food and more to Exhibition Place from Aug. 15 – Sept. 1.

You can find out more about what to expect at the CNE this year here.

Lilo & Stitch in the Park

Grab your camping chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy the live-action remake of a 2000s fan favourite Disney movie at Oakridge Park on Friday Night.

Lilo and Stitch will be screened in the park at a special event running from 6-11 p.m., with the movie starting around 8:30.

Feed Scarborough, an initiative helping address food insecurity in Scarborough, will be selling snacks on-site, raising money to support their work.

The event is free to attend and is part of the Crossroads of the Danforth BIA’s Wheels on Danforth weekend programming.

Saturday, August 16

Wheels on Danforth

Calling all car buffs, Wheels on Danforth is taking over the east end for a huge display of vintage vehicles and street fair fun.

The event starts at 11 a.m., with the classic car show running from 11:30-3:30 p.m., the evening car show from 4-8 p.m., while a car limbo event is set for 5:30 p.m..

The street fair also features two stages with a lineup of live performances slated throughout the day, while a free kid’s zone will be activated from 11 a.m. til 7 p.m.

Find out more here.

Paws in the Park

The Toronto Humane Society is inviting people and their pups to its biggest party of the year, Paws in the Park, going down from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees can look forward to a dog-friendly beer garden, kids’ zone, delicious food, local vendors, Ask-an-Expert sessions, agility courses, people and pet caricature drawings, The Puppy Glambot, and more!

The event serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, raising money for programs like the Pet Food Bank, community days, urgent care program, and Pet Parent Support Network.

Running until Aug. 18, attendees and supporters can take part in the Pledge for Paws campaign, which is aiming to raise $30,000 for Toronto Humane Society’s various programs.

With the help of this campaign, 15 dogs and 22 kittens are making the journey from an overcrowded shelter to the Toronto Humane Society, just in time for adoption at the event. Organizers say adoption conversations will take place on a first-come, first-served basis, so interested adopters should plan to arrive early.

The event is free to attend, and friendly dogs on leashes are welcome. Food passports and beer garden tickets are available for purchase. You can find out more here, and pre-purchase food passports here.

King’s Plate

Dubbed Canada’s oldest thoroughbred horse race, the King’s Plate is returning to Woodbine Racetrack this weekend.

Historically named for the reigning monarch, the race was known as the Queen’s Plate before the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. This year’s event will mark the 166th edition of the $1 million-stakes race.

The King’s Plate is the first portion of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, followed by the Prince of Wales Stakes run at Fort Erie Race Track on Sept. 9, and the Breeders’ Stakes run at Woodbine Racetrack on Sept. 18.

Find out more and purchase tickets here.

Sunday, August 17

Yoga Dance Party

Grab your yoga mats and head to the lakeshore on Sunday for a unique dance party!

Instructors Luciana Santaguida and Brooke Yantz will be leading a yoga dance party at Trillium Park from 10-11 a.m., featuring an enhanced class with a live DJ.

The session is part of the Yoga in Trillium Park at Ontario Place series, running until Sept. 28. The class will take place next to the park pavilion and is open to participants of all levels. Registration is not required.

Find out more here.

Rewind Canada: Hawaiian Day at Soluna

Don a Hawaiian shirt, a hula skirt or a lei and get ready to enjoy a Hawaii-themed day party at Soluna on Sunday.

DJs will be on deck spinning your favourite 2000s R&B and rap songs, while the party will also feature live performances and dancers.

Dress code is in effect, with no side bags, flip-flops, durags or fitted hats or ball caps permitted. Fedoras, bucket hats, and toques are allowed, and Hawaii-theme outfits are encouraged.

Capacity is limited, and while tickets permit access to the party from 4-8 p.m., there is no guaranteed access to the party after 6 p.m.

Find out more and purchase tickets here.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

Calling all Neil Young fans, the Canadian-American rockstar is coming to the city for a performance this weekend.

Young and his band, the Chrome Hearts, are in town for the Toronto stop of their Earth Love tour, taking over Budweiser Stage for a show on Sunday evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.

Purchase tickets here.

