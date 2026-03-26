Events happening in Toronto this weekend: March 27-29

Spring is settling into the city, and with it comes a packed lineup of things to do across Toronto.

From major events and niche markets to creative workshops and community hangouts, this weekend offers a mix of experiences for whatever vibe you’re in, whether that’s getting out and exploring or keeping it low-key with something new.

Here are nine events happening across the city this weekend.

Friday, Mar. 27

Artist Project TO

Location: Enercare Centre, Hall A, 100 Princes’ Blvd

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Experience a massive contemporary art fair bringing together more than 250 independent artists under one roof from March 26 to 29. Wander through a wide range of works, from large-scale installations to smaller, collectible pieces, while getting the chance to meet the artists behind them. The event also features “art walk” tours and interactive experiences designed to spark conversation and give visitors a deeper look into today’s art scene.

David Suzuki at 90

Location: Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front St. W

Celebrate environmental Canadian icon David Suzuki as he marks his 90th birthday at a special Canadian Club Toronto luncheon. The event will honour Suzuki and Tara Cullis with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while also diving into a timely conversation on climate change, economic resilience, and corporate responsibility. Expect reflections on decades of environmental leadership and how sustainability continues to shape Canada’s future. Individual tickets are $140 and can be purchased at the Canadian Club’s website.

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Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Jays Home Opener

Location: Rogers Centre

Baseball season is back as the Blue Jays return to the Rogers Centre for their 2026 home opener. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m., kicking off a three-game series against the Athletics and marking the team’s 50th season. Fans can expect a high-energy start to the season, including a pregame ceremony celebrating Toronto’s 2025 American League championship run. With a playoff-calibre roster and big expectations heading into the new season, the opener sets the tone for what could be another strong year for the Jays.

Saturday, Mar. 28

$10 Joke Writing Workshop

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Location: 1051 Bloor St. W

Sharpen your punchlines at this beginner-friendly comedy workshop hosted by The Comedy Lab. The session breaks down the basics of joke writing, from structure and timing to the key elements that make a joke land. Whether you’re testing the waters or looking to tighten your material, the low-cost workshop offers practical exercises and take-home tools to help you write jokes that actually get laughs. Tickets can be purchased at The Comedy Lab’s official Eventbrite page.

Toronto Vintage Show

Location: Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition Place, 180 Princes’ Blvd

Shop your way through a massive vintage marketplace as the Toronto Vintage Show returns for two days of one-of-a-kind finds this weekend. The event brings together over 100 independent vendors selling everything from retro fashion and statement accessories to home decor spanning the 1950s through the early 2000s. If you’re hunting for a standout wardrobe piece or browsing for unique collectibles, the show offers a curated mix of sustainable, hard-to-find items in what’s considered one of Canada’s largest vintage sales. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and single-day admission is $17.

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Toronto Game Expo

Location: Enercare Centre, Hall G, 100 Princes’ Blvd

Toronto Game Expo is back this weekend, bringing together one of Canada’s largest fan-driven gaming marketplaces. With more than 600 exhibitors, the fast-growing event blends a massive buy-sell-trade floor with a full-on fan experience, think rare retro games, collectibles, indie titles, and plenty of nostalgia. Beyond the shopping, expect free-play arcades, tournaments, cosplay appearances, and hands-on programming designed for fans of all ages.

Sunday, Mar. 29

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Toronto Old Book and Paper Expo

Location: Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Sakura Way

Browse through decades of history at the Toronto Old Book and Paper Expo. With around 80 vendor tables, the show features a wide range of paper-based collectibles, including rare books, first editions, vintage postcards, maps, prints, and original posters spanning travel, film, concerts, and advertising. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the one-day event offers a focused, market-style setting dedicated entirely to print culture, with admission set at $12 at the door.

March Madness Toronto Comic Jam

Location: The Cameron House (back room), 408 Queen St. W

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Get creative at the monthly Toronto Comic Jam! The free, drop-in event invites artists and comic lovers to collaborate on shared pages, start your own strip or jump into someone else’s, with materials provided (or bring your own tools). Kicking off at 7 p.m., the casual session also doubles as a social hangout, with music, community vibes, and space to trade or share self-made zines and comics.

Ebru (Water Marbling) Workshop

Location: Toronto Yunus Emre Institute, 2 Berkeley St., Suite 210

Explore the centuries-old art of Ebru at this hands-on workshop hosted by the Toronto Yunus Emre Institute. Led by artist Hacer Özcan, the session introduces participants to the traditional technique of painting on water, where pigments are shaped into intricate patterns before being transferred onto paper. Taking place from 1 to 3 p.m., the workshop focuses on abstract marbling styles, with all materials included. Spots are $25 and available through advance registration and tickets can be purchased at the event’s official Eventbrite page.