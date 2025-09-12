Events happening in Toronto this weekend: Sept. 12-14

Toronto’s weekend lineup is packed! Think whisky tastings, late-night dance floors, street festivals bursting with culture, and even a run in honour of a Canadian hero. From Sept. 12–14, the city’s serving up plenty of reasons to get outside, eat, dance, and explore.

Here’s what to check out this weekend in the city!

Friday, Sept. 12

Whisky Fest 2025

Toronto’s Distillery Historic District transforms into a whisky lover’s paradise this weekend. From September 12–14, Pure Spirits Patio and Courtyard will host an immersive experience of tastings, masterclasses, and exclusive bottle shopping.

The festival also offers intimate masterclasses pairing expert-led whisky education with fresh oysters, plus a one-night-only Glenmorangie dinner at Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill, where five celebrated expressions are paired with a chef-curated menu.

Find more information here.

Forget Me Not

Step into full Y2K nostalgia as the weekend kicks off with the first-ever Forget Me Not. This late-night party is dedicated to the sounds of the 2000s and 2010s — expect hip hop, R&B, pop, EDM, reggaeton and dancehall anthems all night long.

DJs @xan.dros and @mensathedj are behind the decks, keeping the dance floor moving until 4 a.m. Doors open at 10:30 p.m., admission is free, and yes, the pre-game tracks are part of the fun.

Jazz Night at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

This Friday, Ripley’s Aquarium turns into a jazz lounge under the sea.

From 7 to 11 p.m., wander through the glowing tanks and exhibits while a live band plays smooth classics.

Drinks are available, and tickets must be booked ahead. Perfect for a date night or a unique evening out in the city.

For tickets, purchase them here.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Toronto Ukrainian Festival

Bloor West Village comes alive this weekend with a celebration of Ukrainian culture.

Expect live music ranging from contemporary to folk, with authentic eats, cultural displays and artisan crafts, plus plenty of family-friendly activities.

At its core, the festival is about community. A chance for Ukrainian-Canadians to share their heritage while welcoming the wider city to join in the celebration. Whether you’re coming for the food, the performances, or the atmosphere, this is one of Toronto’s most vibrant cultural weekends.

Find more information here.

Mexican Day Toronto

Nathan Phillips Square transforms into a massive fiesta this weekend as Toronto marks Mexican Independence Day.

Since 1994, this event has brought the heart of Mexico to the city, and this year’s edition promises music, dancing, food, and art on a grand scale.

Expect mariachi, folkloric performances, lucha libre matches, and a dance floor packed with festival-goers.

Vendors will be serving up tacos, tamales, and all the classics, while artisans showcase traditional crafts and handmade goods. Don’t miss Colores de México, an art exhibition at Toronto City Hall celebrating Mexican-Canadian visual artists.

Find more information here.

Roncesvalles Polish Festival

Roncesvalles Avenue transforms into a giant street party this weekend as North America’s biggest Polish festival returns.

From Boustead Ave. to Grafton Ave., the street will be packed with live music, dancing, and cultural showcases. Three stages feature everything from traditional polka and folklore to Euro beats and contemporary sounds, keeping the neighbourhood buzzing all weekend long.

Beyond the music, visitors can enjoy family-friendly fun zones, local vendors, and plenty of pierogis, sausages, and sweet treats. Running from Sept. 13–14, the festival is free and open to all.

Find more information here.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Greater Toronto Card Show

Calling all collectors — the GTA’s biggest trading card event is back.

The Greater Toronto Card Show brings together vendors, fans, and hobbyists for a weekend of rare finds and nostalgic treasures.

Browse everything from graded and ungraded sports cards to unopened packs, vintage magazines, ticket stubs, and even non-sports cards tied to movies, TV, and classic games. You’ll also find autographed memorabilia and the chance to submit your own cards for on-site grading.

Get your tickets here.

Terry Fox Run

This Sunday, lace up in honour of Canadian hero Terry Fox, whose Marathon of Hope in the 1980s continues to inspire cancer research fundraising today.

Toronto’s run starts at Woodbine Beach, with online sign-ups available ahead of time and in-person registration opening at 8:30 a.m. at the pavilion by the Bathing Station.

The run will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it will be a distance of 5 km walk and 10 km bike ride.

Find more information here.

Fitness Fest at 10XTO Athletic Club

Get ready to sweat, stretch and recharge. Fitness Festival returns to 10XTO Athletic Club this weekend with a full-day experience to push your limits.

Kick off the morning with back-to-back workouts like boxing and yoga, then cool down with recovery stations like red light therapy.

Between sessions, fuel up on smoothies and functional snacks while exploring different activations from various wellness brands. It’s BYOE – bring your own everything, like a mat, towel, and water bottle.

Get your tickets and find more information here.

