‘That is heartbreaking,’ Fans are reeling after Team USA defeats Team Canada for Olympic women’s hockey gold

What to know Team Canada fell 2–1 to Team USA in the Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game after leading 1–0 early on.

U.S. captain Hilary Knight tied the game before Megan Keller secured the winning goal to clinch gold.

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions ranging from heartbreak and frustration to pride in the Canadian team’s performance.

Despite coming close to the victory, Canada’s women’s hockey team lost the gold medal over a 2-1 loss to Team USA, and fans are already sharing their takes.

Canadian hockey fans were hopeful as the national team opened the score at 1-0, but things soon turned after U.S. captain Hilary Knight scored a draw to the team, followed by Megan Keller, who crowned the victory with the winning point.

This was the eighth final between the two countries at the 2026 Winter Olympics, keeping Canada with four gold, five silver, and six bronze medals so far.

What fans are saying online

Reactions are quickly pouring in after the loss, with many fans expressing their disappointment, but still sharing support for the team.

“Super proud of the Canadian women. Two minutes away from gold, that is heartbreaking, but they played their hearts out. After people sh*tting on them, saying they’ve been surpassed, they showed they can compete. Just came up a bit short,” one person said on X.

“I’m logging off for the next 24hrs. Canada’s women’s [team] lost gold to our arch enemies. But good game ladies, you did great regardless. I’m so proud. We’ll get them next time,” another fan wrote.

“Two superbly matched teams. I think the US played slightly better at the end, and Canada missed opportunities. No shame, Canada! You are winners to me!” a different user said.

“National embarrassment for the way the Canadians played that game. Don’t know what they were playing but it was not hockey,” another chimed in.

“I knew it was going to end this way (I was expecting a miraculous Canada win) but I’m devastated,” another commented.

“The American ladies definitely deserve that win,” one argued. “The entire third period and what they played of OT, Canada had nothing left. A couple chances but they couldn’t hit the net, and a lot of sloppy plays. Too bad!”