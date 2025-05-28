From indie rock to groovy jazz, here are 6 sizzling concerts in Toronto this June

June is about to heat up the city, as an impressive line-up of fire artists are headed to Toronto right in time for the summer season!

The city’s live entertainment scene is coming in hot this month with a wide range of genres for every music lover. Ready to rock out? There’s a show for you. Want to go bar for bar to some rap? We’ve got you covered. Or how about mellowing out to some Indie? It’s all here this month, taking over some of the most iconic (and newest) venues in the 6ix.

Here are six unforgettable shows you won’t want to miss this June in Toronto.

Sydney Rose: The I Know What I Want Tour

Date: June 15

Location: Velvet Underground

Admission: $99

Indie-pop songbird Sydney Rose is embarking on her first-ever headlining tour, and she’s bringing her sweet sound to Velvet Underground.

Coming off the back of her April 2025 EP I Know What I Want, the Nashville singer-songwriter promises a night filled with delicate and poetic lyrics, comparable to the likes of Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

Joining the “We Hug Now” songstress is folk singer-songwriter Abby Powledge, and this swooning show starts at 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: The Velvet Underground is easily accessible by transit and a great location for hungry concert-goers looking for a quick bite in the Queen West neighbourhood. Check out TikTok’s trending Rosie’s Burgers, Good Company and Scarlett for some amazing eats!

Ledisi: Love You Too The Tour

Date: June 16

Location: Massey Hall

Admission: Starting at $77.80

Grammy-winning entertainer Ledisi is set to ignite Massey Hall with her powerhouse vocals and unstoppable energy!

Blending soulful jazz and fiery R&B, Ledisi promises an intimate and dynamic experience for fans in the city. Just weeks after the release of her 2025 album The Crown, she’s bringing a show packed with awe-inspiring vocals, magnetic stage presence and irresistible grooves.

Joined by Marsha Ambrosius, be sure to tap in for an extraordinary night presented by the “LOVE YOU TOO” singer herself, kicking off at 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: Massey Hall is known for its outstanding acoustics and intimate design. Steps away from the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, take some time to browse and window shop before heading to the show.

B Young: The ‘ESC’

Date: June 20

Location: Danforth Music Hall

Admission: $87

British rapper B Young is set to bring his punchy sound across the pond to the Danforth Music Hall for his highly-anticipated “ESC” show.

Fresh off the release of his 2024 project of the same name, B Young has quickly become a standout artist worldwide known for his seamless blend of melodic rap and Afrobeat influences. With his infectious energy and undeniable talent, fans can expect a phenomenal night of electrifying performances and hit tracks.

Joined by supporting acts Bouff and Francis Zamir, be sure to catch B Young live and experience firsthand why he’s one of the most exciting names in modern rap. Lights go down at 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: The Danforth Music Hall offers an intimate concert experience with great acoustics. Easy to reach via Broadview Station, roam around Danforth Avenue for great pre-show eats at Rodeo Brazilian Steakhouse, The Broadview Diner and Off The Hook Fishbar.

City and Colour: Celebrating 20 Years of Sometimes

Date: June 20

Location: Budweiser Stage

Admission: Starting at $79.73

Canadian crooner City and Colour is “comin’ home” to celebrate 20 years of chart-topping music!

The St.Catharines native is taking over Budweiser Stage to ring in the milestone, which follows a remarkable feat of seven studio albums since 2005. This Indie rocker offers up an irresistibly mellow sound that combines melodic vocals with passionate lyrics.

Don’t miss out on this night of being in the midst of a local legend; the rain or shine event kicks off at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: Need the perfect Instagram-worthy backdrop? Look no further than Budweiser Stage, a prime location for the best view of Toronto’s skyline and waterfront.

Toronto Jazz Fest presents Mavis Staples

Date: June 23

Location: The Elgin & Winter Garden Theatres

Admission: Starting at $88.30

As part of this year’s lineup, the Toronto Jazz Festival is bringing the legendary Mavis Staples to the Elgin & Winter Garden Theatres stage. Hailed by NPR as “one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace,” this once-in-a-generation artist has an evident influence on both music and culture.

With a career spanning decades and a voice layered with soul, resilience, and hope, Mavis Staples is sure to captivate and invite all audiences into the groovy world of jazz music.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this iconic artist live in one of Toronto’s most intimate venues; this show kicks off at 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: This pair of uniquely-stacked seven storey theatres are the last surviving Edwardian stacked theatre in the world. Take a bite out of the history of the building, as well as the delicious restaurants surrounding the venue like Firkin Pub, Sud Forno and Mado Yonge.

Stray Kids: dominATE World Tour

Date: June 29

Location: Rogers Stadium

Admission: Starting at $108

K-pop sensation Stray Kids is set to electrify Toronto as the first-ever act to hit the brand-new Rogers Stadium stage. As part of their highly-anticipated “dominATE” World Tour, this historic performance marks the group’s first show in Toronto, promising an unforgettable night for fans!

With heavy-hitting crowd pleasers like the reggaeton-inspired “Chk Chk Boom” to the rock-like edge of “Social Path” Stray Kids has taken the global music scene by storm.

Don’t miss out on this energetic night which is sure to get your feet moving and your head bopping. This night kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: Canada’s newest landmark concert destination is located on the Downsview Park grounds, which is easy to reach by public transportation! Head to Downsview Park Station for the time of your life!

For more events like this, check out the events calendar, powered by Now Playing Toronto.

To list your event, click here.