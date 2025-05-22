‘A momentous year,’ Inside Out Festival is celebrating 35 years of queer film. Here’s what you need to know

Inside Out, Canada’s largest 2SLGBTQ+ film festival, will be returning to Toronto’s TIFF Lightbox from May 23 to June 1, celebrating 35 years of bold, brilliant, trailblazing queer cinema from Canada and beyond.

The 10-day milestone event will take audience members through a rich cinematic journey filled with a daring slate, global premieres, panels and community-driven programming. The 2025 festival will showcase 97 distinctive projects, including 28 feature films and 69 short films produced in 20 different countries.

“It is a momentous year. Any film festival making it past the first couple of years is an achievement for us. To be able to be here for 35 is something we’re really proud of,” Elie Chivi, executive director of the Inside Out Film Festival, told Now Toronto.

Inside Out has been sharing queer stories since 1991, growing into the country’s largest 2SLGBTQ+ film festival and operating as a home for queer filmmakers in North America. The non-profit emphasizes the importance of amplifying the voices of community members through creation.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE 2025 INSIDE OUT FILM FEST

The executive director says that the festival includes something for everyone.

“There’s all different types of genres,” Chivi explained. “There’s documentaries, there’s shorts, there’s features later on in the week, there’s series. So, there’s also different types of media that folks can engage with.”

The festival is opening with Outerlands, a poignant drama by Elena Oxman. The film first premiered at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival, where it earned a coveted Grand Jury Nomination. The feature film follows Cass, who unexpectedly finds themself caring for their longtime crush’s daughter, taking viewers through the process of confronting childhood and unresolved trauma.

The Canadian premiere of The Best Friend, directed by Allan Deberton, is closing the festival. The heartfelt Brazilian film explores the challenges of reconnection between two best friends who reunite after five years apart.

This year, Emmy-nominated filmmaker Zackary Drucker will be taking the spotlight at the Re: Focus Gala. The long-anticipated documentary, Enigma, first premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Enigma tells the story of Amanda Lear and April Ashley – two artists whose identities are challenged throughout their lives.

“It’s a documentary that we’re really, really proud of,” Chivi said, adding that the renowned filmmaker will be attending the 35th annual festival in person.

Guests can also catch the world premiere of the Canadian IndigiQueer musical Starwalker, directed by Corey Payette, centring the concepts of identity and life-changing experience.

Meanwhile, the festival’s Centrepiece Gala will highlight Cactus Pears, a captivating film created in several countries, including India, Canada, and the U.K. The romantic drama, directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, tells the story of loss and reconnection for its main protagonist, Anad. Additionally, the film won the 2025 Sundance Film Festival World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury Prize.

Looking for something local? The festival will be showcasing and supporting Torontonian filmmakers with its Local Heroes program, which aims to facilitate visibility for homegrown cinema. Tricia Hagoriles, Vivek Shraya and Iris Kim will be among featured directors.

“Local Heroes is a really fun one because it’s, you know, everyone who is from Toronto, and it’s basically been become a springboard for people to either take the shorts that are actually screening and turn them into features, or go on to greater and better things from there,” Chivi said.

Visitors can also check out the finale of the Emmy award-winning comedy Hacks, where viewers are encouraged to “gather, laugh and revel in one of television’s sharpest and most beloved series,” according to Inside Out.

CELEBRATING COMMUNITY

This year’s momentous theme? Community. It’s both a celebration and a moment of reflection for the interwoven community, supporting the people, places, and stories that connect and propel the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

“More than ever, we really wanted to double down on the idea and the concept that we really only have each other as community members,” Chivi explained.

“Community is, you know, a word that is thrown around quite a lot, but we wouldn’t be here without the 2SLGBTQ+ community we have,” Chivi added.

To help foster a sense of community, the festival is hosting several events geared towards helping people in the community connect. This includes an industry day featuring a panel, an award ceremony, a networking event, and more.

CELEBRATING 35 YEARS OUTSIDE THE CINEMA

Need a break from screenings? Take a trip over to the lounge where guests will be able to hang out between screenings, chat about the films they’ve watched, and catch up about what they are about to see.

Chivi says this encourages people to participate in the community-building elements of the festival.

And while the festival remains film-focused, opening and closing night gala afterparties invite guests to move and join in on more communal celebrations. The Brazillian-born and Toronto-based DJ BIA will be featured during the closing gala.

As Inside Out enters its 35th year, Chivi emphasized how important it is to support local film festivals.

“We rely on people to purchase tickets and engage with the content in order for us to be able to continue to do the work that we do and create the spaces for the community that we do,” Chivi explained. “So even buying one ticket, bringing a friend makes a big difference.”

“I promise you the program is as diverse as our community is, so I’m sure you’ll find something that piques your interest.”

Cinephiles who are not able to attend their desired screenings in person at the TIFF Lightbox will have the chance to view them online across Ontario.

Check out the full program information for the festival’s 35th annual celebration here.