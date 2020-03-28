Introducing our new podcast: NOW What

× Expand NOW What podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation – scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readership. To that end, we're launching NOW What, a new podcast hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner because it's not like he's going out to the movies these days.

In the weeks to come, Norm will talk to an assortment of Torontonians about how they're coping with life in the time of the coronavirus. Our writers will also offer recommendations for what to watch, read and listen to while you're in self-isolation.

The first episode, Our Weird New Normal, features a roundtable of NOW staffers – stage and film editor Glenn Sumi, life and social media editor Natalia Manzocco, music editor Richard Trapunski and staff writer Radheyan Simonpillai – discussing the way their various beats have responded to the pandemic.

Episodes will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or listen on Spotify. You're not alone. Everybody's doing what they can.

