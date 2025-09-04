‘Dreams do come true,’ Justin Bieber fans are hyped after he confirms new album is dropping tonight

Justin Bieber is keeping his momentum going with the unexpected reveal of Swag II, a brand-new album set to release at midnight on Friday, Sept. 5.

The pop superstar shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, unveiling a series of striking pink billboards and projections in cities worldwide with nothing but the words, “Swag II, midnight tonight.”

Some of the visuals also featured Bieber alongside his wife, Hailey, and their son. The minimal design echoes the rollout of his last project earlier this summer.

Bieber’s first Swag album dropped on July 11, marking his seventh studio record and his first in four years since Justice in 2021.

It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and went straight to the top of the R&B Albums chart.

Powered by tracks like “Daisies” and “First Place,” it gave the singer his strongest streaming debut yet, pulling in nearly 200 million plays in its first week.

The record also highlighted Bieber’s personal side, with lyrics reflecting on his family and life changes.

Featuring collaborators such as Dijon, Mk.gee, Carter Lang, and appearances from artists including Gunna, Lil B, and Sexyy Red, the album showed Bieber leaning into an R&B-heavy sound.

While Bieber has not yet shared the tracklist or guest features for the sequel, industry sources have suggested the new project will lean more into pop territory compared to its predecessor.

Much like Swag, the announcement came with almost no advance notice, continuing his recent trend of sudden releases.

Fans may have seen hints leading up to this reveal, as Bieber had been posting photos from the studio and teasing new music.

The two Swag releases mark Bieber’s most productive stretch in years, following a difficult period that included a battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, cancelled tours, and a split from longtime manager Scooter Braun.

Within minutes of Bieber’s post, social platforms lit up with reactions from fans around the world.

“Let’s goo. SWAG was great. Justin will deliver here as well,” a user on Reddit commented.

“Wow what a pleasant surprise 🙏🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a user on Instagram said.

“Justin Bieber giving us two albums in ONE YEAR?!? oh my gawddddd dreams do come true 😭,” another user said.

Bieber’s steady stream of Instagram updates has fueled excitement around the upcoming arrival of Swag II.