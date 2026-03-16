‘Lower the prices,’ fans blame costs and Toronto show after Cardi B calls out Hamilton ticket sales

What to know Fans are reacting after Cardi B jokingly called out Hamilton fans for not selling out her upcoming March 31 show at TD Coliseum, saying tickets are about 80 per cent sold.



Some fans on social media say the nearby Toronto concert on March 30 at Scotiabank Arena could be affecting sales.



Others say high ticket prices ranging from $91.15 to $461.97, with VIP packages at $892.67 are making them hesitant to buy.



Some fans also pointed to the show being scheduled on a Tuesday night as another possible reason tickets haven’t sold out.

Fans are reacting after rapper Cardi B jokingly called out Canadians for not selling out her upcoming show in Hamilton, with some blaming high ticket prices and the proximity of her Toronto concert.

The hip-hop artist is set to perform at TD Coliseum on March 31 as part of her Little Miss Drama Tour. On Saturday, she posted a video to her social media pages warning fans they “better not break [her] streak.”

@nowtoronto Cardi B is calling out her Canadian fans for not selling out her show in Hamilton. She has back-to-back shows in Toronto and Hamilton at the end of this month. Read more at nowtoronto.com ♬ original sound – Now Toronto

The rapper says most of her shows are sold out, except for Hamilton, where she says tickets are only 80 per cent sold.

In addition to Hamilton, the artist will also perform in Toronto one day earlier, on March 30 at Scotiabank Arena, which is nearly sold out.

Advertisement

At the time of publication, hundreds of tickets remain available in the arena’s 100 and 200 sections, while floor seats are nearly sold out. The venue has a total capacity of 11,172.

Now Toronto reached out to both Live Nation and TD Coliseum about the exact number of tickets still available, but did not hear back by publication.

With Hamilton only about an hour from Toronto, some fans speculate the proximity could be the reason the Hamilton show has yet to sell out.

“The problem is Hamilton and Toronto are an hour apart,” a TikTok user said.

“Most of the people from Hamilton are going to Toronto most likely, it made no sense to go to Hamilton after, [Cardi should have] gone to Ottawa or Montreal,” another user said.

“Key word is ‘Hamilton,’ we Toronto people are not going there,” another user added.

Advertisement

Tickets for the Hamilton show range from $91.15 to $461.97. Fans can also purchase VIP packages for $892.67.

Fans were quick to say they’ve been hesitant to purchase tickets due to the cost.

“Cardi have you seen Canada’s economy lately?? we broke, concerts are luxuries,” a TikTok user said.

“THE TICKETS ARE SO EXPENSIVE CARDI,” another user said.

“Lower the prices and we’ll all go,” another user said.

Other fans blamed the slower ticket sales on the show being scheduled on a Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Canadian fans already got a taste of what’s to come during her Vancouver show on Feb. 21.