‘I’m not playin’ with y’all,’ Cardi B calls out Canadian fans for not selling out her show at Hamilton’s TD Coliseum

What to know Grammy-winning Bronx rapper Cardi B is currently on her Little Miss Drama Tour.

She has seen back-to-back sold out shows, with some venues even adding extra seating to accommodate the large demand.

Cardi took to social media to call out Hamilton, ON for not selling out her show.

She will perform back-to-back shows in Toronto and Hamilton at the end of this month.

Cardi B is currently on tour for her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, logging in back-to-back sold out shows as she visits 35 North American cities.

“Every city for the Little Miss Drama Tour is practically sold out,” the Grammy-winning rapper said on her social media.

She says her shows have been 98 per cent, 99 per cent sold out, if not 100 per cent. In fact, she became the first female rapper to sell out two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Kansas City had to add additional seating to accommodate for the demand.

“Except for one city,” she addressed her fans.

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And she was talking about Hamilton, Ontario.

Cardi’s second headlining tour kicked off on Feb. 11 with three stops in Canada: Vancouver (Feb. 21), Toronto (Mar. 30), and Hamilton (Mar. 31).

Her fans in Vancouver – her sixth stop – had matched her hype with a six-for-six sold-out show at the city’s Rogers Arena, which has a capacity of 12,372.

Read More Cardi B calls out Tim Hortons ahead of Vancouver show and fans are loving it

“We had a time!!!” Cardi B wrote after her stop in Vancouver, posted on her social media with a recap video of the memorable night.

Vancouver we had a time!!! Seattle, show me what you got TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/641Z4IpgDK — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2026

In just over two weeks, Cardi B makes her 24th stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

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At the time this article was published, the most expensive ticket in Hamilton was $579.97 on Ticketmaster. That number almost quadrupled to $2,378.81 in Toronto. The cheapest ticket at the two venues, respectively, are $118.45 (Hamilton) and $314.75 (Toronto).

The net capacity at each venue is pretty on par: 11,172 at the TD Coliseum, and 12,117 at Scotiabank Arena. The TD Coliseum had recently undergone a $300 million renovation, hosting big names like Paul McCartney, Machine Gun Kelly, Jonas Brothers, and the popular K-Pop group TWICE since its reopening in November.

Cardi B was literally speechless as she pointed out Steel City’s lack of support for her.

“I’m letting y’all Canadians know, if you break my sold-out streak, I am going to… I’m gonna… I’m gonna… I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” she said.

“I swear to f***ing god if y’all break my f***ing streak… Y’all better go buy them tickets. You’re not breaking my perfectly sold out streak. I’m not playin’ with y’all. I’m not playin’ with y’all Banadians.”