Meet the nominees for the 2025 Dora Mavor Moore Awards

The highly-anticipated Dora Mavor Moore Awards is coming up in Toronto and the nominees have been revealed!

Since 1979, the Dora Mavor Moore Awards has celebrated excellence in Toronto’s performing arts, becoming the largest and oldest award ceremony in the Canadian professional theatre community.

This year, the 45th awards show will be presented on June 30 at the Meridian Hall and presented by one of the nominees himself, Peter Fernandes. For the 2024-2025 season, the Toronto Alliance of the Performing Arts (TAPA) said it received 225 nominations in total for the Dora Awards across its 43 gender-inclusive categories, featuring 81 shows and 59 companies. Keep reading for a full list of nominees:

GENERAL THEATRE DIVISION NOMINEES

Outstanding Production

“FLEX”;

“Mahabharata: Part One: Karma: The Life We Inherit”;

“Mahabharata: Part Two: Dharma: The Life We Choose”;

“Rosmersholm”;

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Outstanding New Play

“Mahabharata: Part One: Karma: The Life We Inherit” by Miriam Fernandes and Ravi Jain;

“Mahabharata: Part Two: Dharma: The Life We Choose” by Miriam Fernandes and Ravi Jain;

“Table for Two” by Akosua Amo-Adem;

“There is Violence and There is Righteous Violence and There is Death” or “The Born-Again Crow” by Caleigh Crow;

“Trident Moon” by Anusree Roy

Outstanding Direction

Brendan Healy for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”;

Djanet Sears for “Table for Two”;

Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu for “FLEX”;

Ravi Jain for “Mahabharata: Part One: Karma: The Life We Inherit”

Outstanding Performance by an Individual

Akosua Amo-Adem in “Table for Two”;

Ins Choi in “Kim’s Convenience”;

Kevin Matthew Wong in “Benevolence”;

Martha Burns in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”;

Miriam Fernandes in “Mahabharata: Part One: Karma: The Life We Inherit”;

Peter Fernandes in “Fat Ham”;

Vanessa Sears in “Shedding a Skin”;

Virgilia Griffith in “Rosmersholm”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble

Jewell Bowry, Jasmine Case, Asha James, Trinity Lloyd, Shauna Thompson, Sophia Walker in “FLEX”;

Sara Farb, Meghan Swaby, Rong Fu, Anita Majumdar in “Interior Design”;

Shawn Ahmed, Neil D’Souza, Jay Emmanuel, Ravin J. Ganatra, Darren Kuppan, Anaka Maharaj-Sandhu, Goldy Notay, Ellora Patnaik, Sakuntala Ramanee, Ronica Sajnani, Ishan Sandhu, Navtej Sandhu, Munish Sharma, Arun Varma, Sukania Venugopal, John Gzowski, Suba Sankaran, Hasheel Lodhia, Abbas Janmohammed, Gurtej Singh Hunjan, Dylan Bell in “Mahabharata: Part One: Karma: The Life We Inherit”;

Shawn Ahmed, Neil D’Souza, Jay Emmanuel, Ravin J. Ganatra, Darren Kuppan, Anaka Maharaj-Sandhu, Goldy Notay, Ellora Patnaik, Sakuntala Ramanee, Ronica Sajnani, Ishan Sandhu, Navtej Sandhu, Munish Sharma, Arun Varma, Sukania Venugopal, Meher Pavri in “Mahabharata: Part Two: Dharma: The Life We Choose”;

Neema Bickersteth, Jane Miller, Taurian Teelucksingh in “The Wolf in the Voice”

Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design

Ken MacKenzie (Scenic) for “FLEX”;

Lorenzo Savoini (Scenic), Hana S. Kim (Projection) for “Mahabharata: Part One: Karma: The Life We Inherit”;

Lorenzo Savoini (Scenic), Hana S. Kim (Projection) for “Mahabharata: Part Two: Dharma: The Life We Choose”;

Nick Blais (Scenic) for “Erased”;

Nick Blais (Scenic) and Laura Warren (Projection) for “seven methods of killing kylie jenner”

Outstanding Costume Design

Christos Darlasis for “Oraculum”;

Gillian Gallow for “Mahabharata: Part One: Karma: The Life We Inherit”;

Julie Fox for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”;

Jung A Im for “Erased”;

Ronnie Burkett for “Wonderful Joe”

Outstanding Lighting Design

Kevin Lamotte for “Mahabharata: Part One: Karma: The Life We Inherit”;

Kevin Lamotte for “Mahabharata: Part Two: Dharma: The Life We Choose”;

Kimberly Purtell and Imogen Wilson for “Rosmersholm”;

Nick Blais for “Erased”;

Raha Javanfar for “FLEX”

Outstanding Sound Design/Composition

Debashis Sinha, Mike Ross, Kaleb Horn, SATE, Divine Brown for “A Streetcar Named Desire”;

Dasha Plett for “Roberto Zucco”;

John Gzowski and Suba Sankaran for “Mahabharata: Part One: Karma: The Life We Inherit”;

John Gzowski and Suba Sankaran for “Mahabharata: Part Two: Dharma: The Life We Choose”;

Thomas Ryder Payne for “FLEX”

INDEPENDENT THEATRE DIVISION NOMINEES

Outstanding Production

“A Case for the Existence of God”;

“Big Stuff”;

“Last Landscape”;

“Mukashi, Mukashi (Once Upon a Time)”;

“People, Places and Things”

Outstanding New Play

“Last Landscape” by Adam Paolozza with The Company;

“MONKS” by Veronica Hortigüela and Annie Luján;

“Mukashi, Mukashi (Once Upon a Time)” by David Danzon;

“Performance Review” by Rosamund Small;

“The Tempest: A Witch in Algiers” by Makram Ayache

Outstanding Direction

Adam Paolozza for “Last Landscape”;

David Danzon for “Mukashi, Mukashi (Once Upon a Time)”;

Diana Bentley and Alyssa Martin for “People, Places and Things”;

Jackie Maxwell for “Infinite Life”

Outstanding Performance by an Individual

Charlotte Dennis in “Job”;

Haley McGee in “Age is a Feeling”;

Jakob Ehman in “Cock”;

Lindsay Merrithew in “RED”;

Louise Lambert in “People, Places and Things”;

Mazin Elsadig in “A Case for the Existence of God”;

Naomi Snieckus in “Big Stuff”

