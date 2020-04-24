NOW What episode 9: Fact-checking the coronavirus pandemic

× Expand NOW What podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation – scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readers. And that's where our new podcast comes in: NOW What, hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, is here to explore the ways in which Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

Spend any time reading up on the COVID-19 pandemic, and you’ll see a lot we still don’t know about the virus. But that’s not stopping some people - including, you know, the president of the United States of America – from insisting they know what’s really going on, and sharing unproven and possibly dangerous treatments and theories at any opportunity.

NOW’s music editor Richard Trapunski wrote about the various fact-checking tools in place around the web, and today he and Norm talk to Mihira Lakshman and Erin Sylvester of The Walrus, who’ve launched a special project dedicated to reducing the new spread of misinformation online. You’re going to want to listen to this.

New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

@normwilner