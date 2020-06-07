NOW What episode 23: The walrus and the whistleblower

× Expand Walrus and the Whistleblower

The pandemic has driven Hot Docs online this year, and in a special series of podcasts over the length of the festival, NOW senior film writer Norm Wilner will be talking to filmmakers about their projects and the issues behind them.

Nathalie Bibeau's The Walrus And The Whistleblower, streaming in the Hot Docs Online Festival through June 24, tells the story of former Marineland trainer Phil Demers, whose relationship with a young walrus named Smooshi eventually led him to quit the Niagara Falls theme park and join the campaign to free marine mammals from captivity. But doing the right thing can come at a cost, and Bibeau doesn't shy away from Demers's struggles since switching sides. Listen and learn.

