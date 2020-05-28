Pride Toronto 2020's full events lineup is now live

× Expand Samuel Engelking There won't be a streetside crowd at Pride Toronto 2020 – but the fest will go on as planned.

Pride Toronto 2020 has released the full calendar for its first-ever digital season.

After an initial wave of announcements that confirmed the Pride Parade, Dyke March and Trans March would continue on in virtual form this year, the entire schedule of June's Pride Month events, along with Virtual Pride Festival Weekend (June 26-28), is now online.

Among the newly-announced events and parties is a slate of community-oriented cultural programming, an analogue to the broad calendar of smaller cultural events from various community groups that makes up much of the Pride catalog.

"Pride Toronto will be hosting weekly virtual segments on various online platforms. This programming is less about a party and more about community engagement and light at-home entertainment," the group said in a release.

Mondays will feature online panels focusing on queer and trans human rights issues, and LGBT2Q+ Trivia hosted by The Arquives. Other segments include Tuesday educational tutorials, including on voguing and drag makeup; a Thursday night call-in segment with queer sex therapists; and Family Pride Fridays.

Saturdays will be home to an all-day streaming marathon called Stay At Home Sundays, featuring segments from Fay and Fluffy, Rude Collective, Raven's Vision and Club Comfort Zone, among others.

Along with the parades and marches, mainstay parties like Blockorama, New Ho Queen, hip-hop/dancehall party Yes Yes Y'All and country music night Steers & Queers will all happen online. Other events include a kickoff ball with Club Quarantine, an afternoon dance party with Charlotte Day Wilson, and a panel of queer artists organized by the Power Plant called Creating the Rainbow.

For the full schedule, visit the Pride Toronto website.

