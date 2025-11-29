Ring in the holidays at these 10 events in Toronto this December

Forget winding down this holiday season, as Toronto is alive with events, experiences, and festive fun for everyone this December.

The city is preparing to illuminate like never before in December, jam-packed with energy and cultural spaces that refuse to shut down for snow. From dazzling light displays and annual traditions to indulgent treats and hands-on workshops, the city is alive with opportunities to celebrate both the magic in the air and the one-of-a-kind diversity in Toronto.

Whether you’re on the hunt for an unforgettable family outing, a romantic evening, or a unique gift-hunting adventure, Toronto has it all winter long.

Here are 10 outstanding events to check out in Toronto this December.

ARTS AND CULTURE

Indigenous Beading Workshop: Hoop Earrings

Date: December 6

December 6 Location: Bata Show Museum

Bata Show Museum Admission: $60

Art and fashion collide at this immersive workshop inside Toronto’s Bata Shoe Museum, where attendees can go home with a piece of wearable handmade history.

Cree-Métis artist Marissa Magneson will host an Indigenous Beading Workshop this December, where visitors will learn traditional beading techniques and create their own custom hoop earrings. Not only will attendees go home with a unique, hand-crafted accessory ahead of the holiday season, but also have the lasting knowledge of the deep cultural significance behind the beautiful craft.

Reserve your spot for the Indigenous Beading Workshop here via Now Toronto’s Event Calendar.

Light Up the Dark

Date: December 27 to 29

December 27 to 29 Location: Aga Khan Museum

Aga Khan Museum Admission: Free

Illuminate your year-end with a dazzling display of light and artistry, as Light Up the Dark makes its highly anticipated return to the Aga Khan Museum.

This December, the front of the museum will shine bright, featuring must-see projections created by students and graduates of OCAD University’s Experimental Animation program. Drawing inspiration from objects in the museum’s collections and latest exhibition As the Sun Appears from Beyond, the showcase will transform the dark night into a brilliant array of colours.

The outdoor event is free and includes complimentary admission to inside the museum’s Collections Gallery, but visitors are invited to explore As the Sun Appears from Beyond for only $10.

Check out Now Toronto’s Event Calendar here for more information on Light Up the Dark.

FOOD & DRINK

Tasty Tours: Holiday Chocolate Express

Date: December 13 to 14 and 20 to 21

December 13 to 14 and 20 to 21 Location: Toronto Railway Museum

Toronto Railway Museum Admission: Starting at $55

Choo-choo! The Toronto Railway Museum is now boarding for the Holiday Chocolate Express, a lavish tasting of the sweet treat inside a vintage train car.

Led by an on-site chocolate expert, participants will learn how to savour each tasty dark chocolate creation while also uncovering the fascinating stories behind them. Not only will enthusiasts leave with brand new tasting tools and extra chocolate to share, but a heart full of holiday spirit is also promised.

Get your tickets and climb aboard the Holiday Chocolate Express this season, with tickets available here through Now Toronto’s Events Calendar.

City Cruises Holiday Cruises

Date: On until December 21

On until December 21 Location: Toronto Odyssey

Toronto Odyssey Admission: Starting at $64

Set sail along the vast Lake Ontario to the backdrop of festive cheer, City Cruises’ holiday brunch and dinner cruises are now boarding this December.

This experience is not your average dining experience! Held inside the newly-renovated luxurious Toronto Odyssey, indulge in a chef-curated menu and artisan cocktails while basking in the remarkable views of Toronto’s one-of-a-kind skyline.

Whether you’re in search of a romantic meal for two with a sparkling view or want to enjoy a special evening among friends and family, this is the place for you!

For more information, check out Now Toronto’s Event Calendar for both brunch and dinner options.

Holiday Afternoon Tea

Date: On until January 4, 2026

On until January 4, 2026 Location: Art Gallery of Ontario

Art Gallery of Ontario Admission: $85 for adults, $40 for children under 10

Fascinating artwork and tea – who knew it could pair so effortlessly?

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) is hosting an Afternoon Tea session ahead of the holidays, which allows you to sip and savour seasonal delights such as Uncle Ted’s Turkey Dinner and a delectable array of baked goods and treats. Indulge in irresistible sweets as you soak in the gallery’s inspiring displays.

For more information on Holiday Afternoon Tea, check out the details here through Now Toronto’s Event Calendar.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Antiques at the Grand Luxe

Date: December 7

December 7 Location: Grand Luxe Event Boutique

Grand Luxe Event Boutique Admission: $10

Step into a boutique setting filled with history and charm at Antiques at the Grand Luxe.

Held inside Bayview Village’s Grand Luxe, this beloved tradition since 2013 brings together 38 carefully selected exhibitors across Ontario and Quebec, offering an array of antiques, art, silver, porcelain, fine jewellery, costume jewellery, decorative arts, and Asian antiques.

Immerse in live piano music as you browse a curated lineup of unique items, perfect for collectors and anyone searching for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts! Additionally, a ticket purchase goes toward helping support dealers and the costs of hosting this special showcase.

Get more details on Antiques at the Grand Luxe here through Now Toronto’s Event Calendar.

Family & Pet Photo Studio

Date: On until December 24

On until December 24 Location: Yorkdale Shopping Centre (A2 Entrance)

Yorkdale Shopping Centre (A2 Entrance) Admission: Starting at $35

Holiday photos with Santa are an annual tradition for many families, but this season, don’t leave your furry friends out of it!

If you’re heading to the mall for holiday shopping, turn your next visit into something extra special with a festive two-for-one experience. While checking items off your gift list, stop by Yorkdale Shopping Centre’s Family & Pet Photo Studio to capture the magic of the season among families, friends, and especially beloved four-legged companions. Located at the mall’s A2 Entrance across from the restaurant Earls, the space is open every Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 14, and then every day onward until Dec. 24.

For more information on packages for the Family & Pet Photo Studio, check out the details here on Now Toronto’s Event Calendar.

The Dragon’s Song

Date: On until April 28, 2026

On until April 28, 2026 Location: Casa Loma

Casa Loma Admission: $49

Enter into a magical and mysterious realm at Casa Loma, where the castle’s towers transform into the world of The Dragon’s Song!

At this immersive escape room, guests are tasked with a daring mission: save dragons from extinction. Participants will journey through a fantastical land of wizards and enchantment to locate the last dragon egg and uncover the secret of the dragon’s song. Featuring live performers to guide and challenge thrill-seekers along the way, this adventure promises fun, puzzles, and unforgettable moments for families and friends alike.

To explore the world of The Dragon’s Song, check out Now Toronto’s Event Calendar here.

The Nutcracker

Date: December 5 to 30

December 5 to 30 Location: Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts Admission: Starting at $64

Celebrate 30 magical years of The Nutcracker, choreographed by James Kudelka, a cherished Toronto holiday tradition since 1995!

Held at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, this enchanting ballet takes audiences from a Christmas Eve party in a 19th-century barn to a world of wonder, following siblings Marie and Misha as they encounter magical creatures, delightful treats, and the sparkling land of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Set to composer Tchaikovsky’s iconic score and brought to life with dazzling sets and costumes, The Nutcracker is an iconic tribute to imagination and the magic of the holiday season.

For more on the Nutcracker, check out the details here through Now Toronto’s Event Calendar.

The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical

Date: On until January 4, 2026

On until January 4, 2026 Location: The Royal Theatre

The Royal Theatre Admission: Starting at $39

Laughs, romance, and small-town chaos combine at The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical inside The Royal Theatre.

This hilarious musical follows Holly, an overworked city executive, as she returns to her quirky hometown to help her mom run the family business. Along the way, she reunites with her old flame who’s now the local Sheriff, and uncovers the town’s cookie contest cheating conspiracy.

Jam-packed with immersive holiday moments and original pop songs like “Tariffs for Christmas” and “It Feels Like Christmas Because It is Christmas,” this playful show puts a twisted spin on the classic holiday movies you know and love.

To reserve your spot for The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical, visit Now Toronto’s Event Calendar here.

