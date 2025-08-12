Stratford Festival unveils 2026 lineup as artistic director Antoni Cimolino steps down

After a 40-year career in North America’s largest Shakespearean festival, the Stratford Festival Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino is stepping out of his role on a high note with a new season of shows next year.

On Tuesday, the festival revealed its 2026 season will be a farewell to Crimolino, who is celebrating his decades-long artistic career with a series of performances that are meaningful to him, under the title “This Rough Magic.”

“I would like to direct all of them myself, but I’m very happy to have so many wonderful directors joining me as I complete my tenure here at the Stratford Festival, a place that has been my artistic home for 40 years,” he said in a statement.

With a wide range of genres, styles and eras, here is a list of six highly-anticipated productions for the festival’s 2026 season that theatre lovers simply can’t miss.

Something Rotten!

Location: Festival Theatre (55 Queen St.)

This musical comedy explores the story of two brothers who aspire to write the first ever-musical while shadowing Shakespeare, after a local soothsayer predicted that the future of theatre would simultaneously consist of singing, dancing, and acting. The show is praised for its witty humour and catchy song selections, as viewers get to experience a live performance showcasing the creativity behind musical theatre.

Guys and Dolls

Location: Festival Theatre (55 Queen St.)

This musical is set in 1950s New York City, where a gambler falls in love with a missionary from Havana and embarks on a story of love, gambling bets, and jazzy tap dancing. This broadway classic takes on the dichotomy between good and evil through both protagonists’ very opposing backgrounds.

The Tempest

Location: Festival Theatre (55 Queen St.)

This Shakespearean musical follows Prospero, a powerful sorcerer who used his powers to conjure storms, preventing intruders from entering his isolated island to seek revenge, preserve his kingdom, and bring justice for his brother. This show explores themes of power and forgiveness through an enchanting storyline.

Waiting for Godot

Location: Festival Theatre (55 Queen St.)

This play follows two gentlemen who waited patiently for a mysterious character named Godot, who may never arrive. This story digs deep into questions about time, existence, and hope in a world that feels empty, yet full of possibilities.

The Hobbit

Location: Avon Theatre (99 Downie St.)

This myth and folklore classic takes the audience on a journey through the life of protagonist Bilbo Baggins in the Shire and his thrilling quests with 13 dwarves to wish to reclaim their lost kingdom. Filled with friendship, magic, and bravery, the musical rendition of J.R.R. Tolkien’s award-winning novel is one you don’t want to miss!

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Location: Tom Patterson Theatre (111 Lakeside Dr.)

Shakespeare’s mythical comedy takes on a comedic tale of four lovers who get lost in the woods, only to encounter mischievous fairies who use magic to deceive, confuse, and trick them. This story explores confusion of love with an enchanted twist.