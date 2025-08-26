Taylor Swift is engaged! If she tied the knot in Toronto, these are the dreamiest venues for her big day

It’s a love story, and baby she said yes! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged and to celebrate, we rounded up five wedding venues in the city that are fit for her “Love Story” just in case they were to tie the knot in Toronto (you never know!)

Swift made the announcement earlier today with a post on her Instagram featuring a photo of the couple with the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Now, while the country sweetheart turned pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end are American, Swift in particular has amassed a massive fanbase in Canada, where she has hosted dozens of concerts over her career, including six shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, and another three at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver last year.

In honour of Swift’s engagement, we’ve compiled a list of Taylor Swift-esque wedding venues we believe she could choose if she tied the knot in Toronto. We’ve also taken the liberty of pairing each venue with a song from her extensive discography.

Swifties who are also engaged, this one is for you!

Casa Loma – “Love Story”

Where: 1 Austin Terrace

Planning a wedding that even Cinderella would envy? Casa Loma is Toronto’s only castle, and the perfect wedding venue for couples with dreams of a day that screams fairytale.

Described as a museum-style castle, this historic building was completed in 1914 and is surrounded by five acres of lush gardens in Midtown Toronto. So, if you’re looking to design a wedding straight out of a fairytale, you should know that the landmark is one of the only castles in North America.

The castle includes an elegant Great Hall with 60-foot ceilings, a library, a conservatory with a stained glass dome that filters natural light, and a stunning, outdoor terrace that looks out over the city, giving guests a perfect view of downtown Toronto.

The estate also includes gardens with lavish fountains, unique sculptures, and, in the summer, a dazzling display of rare florals. The entire estate property of Casa Loma provides a spectacular setting for a ceremony, reception and photography without ever having to leave the comfort and serenity of this oasis in the heart of the city.

Find out more about weddings at Casa Loma here.

The Globe & Mail Centre – “New Year’s Day”



Where: 351 King St E, Suite 1600

Looking to throw a glamorous party to kick off your marriage with style? With sleek interiors and stunning views, Toronto’s Globe & Mail Centre gives total “New Year’s Day” vibes.

The rooftop event space features glass walls and a terrace with lounge furniture and firepits, making it the perfect bougie venue for those looking to have a glamorous party in the city, complete with views of the city and the waterfront as the backdrop.

From micro-weddings to 300-person affairs, this space is perfect for parties big and small.

Find out more about getting married at the Globe & Mail Centre here.

Fantasy Farm Event Venue – “Lavender Haze”

Where: 50 Pottery Rd.

In a relationship that has you in a “Lavender Haze?” Fantasy Farm Event Venue may be the perfect wedding venue for you.

This space is nothing short of magical, bringing together the coziness of the countryside and the convenience of the city. The space has been in continuous operation since 1943, helping couples tie the knot for over 80 years.

Nestled in Toronto’s Don Valley Conservation Area, Fantasy Farm is minutes from downtown, while still surrounded by towering trees in the Don Valley Forest. However, this special spot still somehow includes a view of the Toronto skyline.

In addition to stunning outdoor spaces, there are two indoor rooms for receptions and ceremonies – The Ballroom, which accommodates up to 220 guests, and the Cottage, which can host as many as 110 people.

Find out more about Fantasy Farm here.

Evergreen Brick Works – “Lover”

Where: 550 Bayview Ave.

Celebrating a timeless romance with your “lover?” Also in the heart of the Don Valley, Evergreen Brick Works screams Folklore, in our opinion.

The venue is made up of a collection of heritage buildings, blending the old with the new, and giving couples a variety of different spaces to choose from, based on their needs and guest count. Their unique event spaces all have a romantic atmosphere, enveloped by nature.

From microweddings to parties with over 200 attendees, Evergreen Brickworks is a venue that allows guests to enjoy the great outdoors and escape the city, without ever leaving Toronto.

The Guild Inn Estate – “You are in Love”

Where: 201 Guildwood Pkwy

If your engagement has the soft, sweet, glowy vibes of “You are in Love,” the 15th song on the Deluxe Edition of Swift’s album 1989, Guild Inn Estate, may be the venue of your dreams.

Located in the city’s east end, the Guild Inn Estate is a popular wedding venue for couples looking for a combination of indoor and outdoor areas, gorgeous photo opportunities, and lots of space for celebrations.

While the estate features lush greenery and florals, and gorgeous architecture, the indoor space boasts floor-to-ceiling glass windows, giving a perfect view into the estate. On clear days, the sunshine illuminates the beauty of the property, while rainy or foggy weather gives the venue a mysterious vibe.

The venue offers various wedding packages. Find out more here.