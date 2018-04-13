The best weekend events in Toronto: April 13-15

MOUTHPIECE

It’s not often that your play catches the attention of a two-time Oscar winner and her wife. But Norah Sadava and Amy Nostbakken’s brilliant examination of a woman grieving her mother’s death did just that when it played at a private presentation for Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison (and their friends) at L.A.’s Odyssey Theatre last year. Since premieringa few years ago, the two-hander, performed by the playwrights, has racked up lots of awards – both in Toronto and at Edinburgh Fringe. The Nightwood Theatre/QuoteUnquote Collective show is sure to sell out this return engagement. Several performances feature post-show talkbacks, including one with director Patricia Rozema (who’s making a film adaptation of the show), on April 17, and social activist Michele Landsberg, on April 18.

Through April 22. Buddies in Bad Times. $20-$35. 12 Alexander. 416-975-8555, buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Serge Bozon: Pop-Psych Cinema

Rising French filmmaker and DJ comes to town for a retro at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

April 12-18. tiff.net.

Images Festival

Leilah Weinraub’s Shakedown opens experimental film and video art fest.

April 13-20. Various venues. $10-$15. imagesfestival.com.

Union Speaks

Minister of Immigration Ahmed Hussan discusses the Canadian immigrant experience with Farah Nasser.

April 13. 8-10 pm. Union Station. Free (RSVP). torontounion.ca/events

The Mountain Goats

John Darnielle’s heartfelt and literary songs take centre stage.

April 14. Phoenix Concert Theatre. Doors 8 pm. $30-$39.50. ticketfly.com.

Lil Berete

Regent Park rapper plays first T.O. headliner at the Rivoli.

April 15. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $10. ticketmaster.ca.

Take D Milk, Nah?

Jivesh Parasram’s play about cultural identity continues at Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace.

April 15. 2 pm. $20. 416-504-7529.