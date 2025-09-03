TIFF 50 star watch: Angelina Jolie, Keanu Reeves and more are hitting the red carpet this year

TIFF 50 is here and the stars are coming out to shine!

From Sept. 4-14, Toronto is pulling out the red carpet for hundreds of stars and filmmakers as they premiere their highly-anticipated work right here in the city.

Each year, the list of internationally-renowned celebs gets bigger and brighter, and this year is one that you won’t forget.

Here is a list of stars attending TIFF 50 to keep an eye out for as the festival quickly approaches.

ANGELINA JOLIE

Angelina Jolie will be here for the premiere of her new film Couture, which is the latest from French writer-director Alice Winocour. The film is set in the Parisian fashion industry and follows Maxine (Jolie) as she arrives in Paris to helm a video for a fashion event while she navigates personal battles. The film premieres on Sunday, Sept. 7 at the Princess of Whales Theatre.

RYAN REYNOLDS

Vancouver-native Ryan Reynolds will debut his new documentary, John Candy: I Like Me, where the artist worked as a producer. The film celebrates beloved comedic actor John Candy, showing heartfelt testimonies from family and friends. The movie is set to premiere on Sept. 4 at the Princess of Whales Theatre.

KEANU REEVES

Audiences can catch Canadian actor Keanu Reeves as he comes to the festival for a premiere of the comedy Good Fortune. Written and directed by Aziz Ansari, the film stars Reeves alongside Seth Rogan, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh. Good Fortune premieres on Sept. 6 at Roy Thomson Hall.

CHARLI XCX

Who said you could only see Hollywood stars at TIFF? Pop star Charli xcx will take to Toronto for the world premiere of Erupcja, directed by filmmaker Pete Ohs. Charli stars alongside Polish actress Lena Gora in the film as the British tourist Bethany, who tries to ditch an incoming marriage proposal by her boyfriend Rob (Will Madden) while on vacation in Poland. The world premiere will take place on Sept. 4 at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON

Scarlett Johansson is set to walk the red carpet as her film Eleanor the Great makes its North American premiere. Johansson’s directorial debut film stars June Squibb as Eleanor (Squibb), who pretends to be a holocaust survivor and soon finds herself in a lot of trouble. The film premieres on Sept. 4 at the Scotiabank Theatre.

MATTHEW MCONAUGHEY

Catch Matthew McConaughey on the red carpet for the world premiere of The Lost Bus. The film, directed by Paul Greengrass, is a dramatic mystery starring McConaughey and America Farrera, and is based on events that transpired during the California Camp Fire. The film will premiere on Sept. 5 at the Princess of Whales Theatre.

KERRY WASHINGTON

Scandal star Kerry Washington will touch down in the 6ix for the world premiere of her film, The Six Triple Eight. The movie, by Tyler Perry, follows the story of Washington’s character who leads a WWII battalion made up of mostly women of colour.

DWAYNE JOHNSON

The famous “The Rock” will also be coming to town. Dwayne Johnson is set to attend the North American premiere of his film, The Smashing Machine. The biography, directed by Benny Safdie, tells the powerful story of MMA and UFC pioneer, Mark Kerr. The film will premiere on Sept. 4 at the Scotiabank Theatre.

SYDNEY SWEENEY

Sydney Sweeney makes her return to TIFF for the world premiere of Christy. The film, directed by David Michod, chronicles the life of women’s boxing pioneer Christy Martin, played by the Euphoria star. The film premiers on Sept 5. at the Princess of Whales Theatre.

You can find a full list of celebrities attending this year’s TIFF here.