TIFF turns 50 and Now Toronto is bringing you front-row access to all the biggest moments

Lights, cameras, and tons of action is taking over the 6ix for the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival, and Now Toronto will be there to take it all in- sharing the most standout moments on all our platforms.



For half a century TIFF has put Toronto on the map, bringing the newest and brightest films and talent from across the world to the city for 10 days of movie magic.

This year, Now Toronto will be arriving in style, and we’re taking all of you along with us from Sept. 4-14.

We’ll be on the ground covering everything from red carpet moments with some of your favourite stars and filmmakers, insightful reviews of highly anticipated films, and capturing the fun events being hosted around the city.

Whether it’s capturing unforgettable moments or highlighting emerging voices in cinema, Now Toronto is providing an exclusive and in-depth look into the heart of film, and bringing festival-goers and readers the stories that matter most.

But it doesn’t stop there, Now Toronto will also be parenting with Samina Group from Sept. 4-7to interview some of the biggest stars and emerging talent at Bisha Hotel Toronto, located right in the action of Festival Street, aka King St. W.

Advertisement

Our coverage will extend beyond just our website; everything will be captured across all of our platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, X, Threads and Bluesky, providing extensive reporting throughout the festival.

So, are you ready for TIFF50? We are, and we can’t wait to see you there!