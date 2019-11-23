Every Day She Rose

by Andrea Scott and Nick Green (Nightwood Theatre). The personal becomes political for two best friends when racial and queer politics collide at the 2016 Toronto Pride parade. Previews from Nov 23, opens Nov 26 and runs to Dec 8, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $35, stu/srs/arts workers/previews $25. Rush tickets Tue-Thu $20, Sun pwyc.

