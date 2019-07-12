Daniel et Daniel hosts second annual New Roots Dinner Series

× 1 of 2 Expand New Roots - Daniels × 2 of 2 Expand New Roots - Daniels2 Prev Next

The more time a business spends in the same community, the more they become an integral part of its personality, reflecting and reinforcing the values of those who live there.

Building off of this philosophy, Daniel et Daniel will be hosting its second annual New Roots Dinner Series this August. This year’s dinner series will take place on August 20, right in the middle of a fabulously rich produce season and the perfect time of year to feature locally grown squash, kale, swiss chard, tomatoes, potatoes and raspberries. Tickets for the 2019 New Roots Dinner Series are available now.

The intimate VIP dinners take place in unique locations across Cabbagetown and Regent Park. This year, guests will find themselves at Riverdale Farm, the Toronto Dance Theatre, the Canadian Contemporary Dance Theater and the Children’s Conservatory at Allan Gardens, bringing guests together over a gourmet adventure featuring ingredients produced by local gardeners with all proceeds benefiting local food sustainability programs.

“As an organization, we have always sought to support our immediate community, education, and environmental sustainability,” says Dave Stratton, Managing Partner of Daniel et Daniel. “We started the new Roots Dinner Series to create a focal point for these issues within our organization and the larger community.”

All profits from ticket sales from New Roots go to Green Thumbs Growing Kids, a program dedicated to helping school-aged Torontonians reconnect with nature by running educational programs focused on growing fresh produce in school gardens. Daniel et Daniel chefs will be featuring their summer crops in the dinner series.

“In a world with so many health problems and so much disconnect from our food, we believe that getting young ones back to the roots of where food actually comes from is incredibly important,” says Bonnie Kravitz who oversees pastry development and deployment at Daniel et Daniel.

Bridging the gaps between healthy food, local engagement and community-building is at the heart of Daniel et Daniel’s mission, says Sunday Harrison, founder and executive director of Green Thumbs Growing Kids.

“We’re supporting environmental literacy and food literacy on school grounds so the schools don’t have to go to an outdoor education centre to learn about trees and shrubs and pollinators,” says Harrison.

Going beyond the basics of horticulture, the program ties into lessons that relate to science, social studies, math, art and Indigenous knowledge. Through curriculum that engages all five senses, Green Thumbs Growing Kids’ programming reach over 4,000 students in the downtown east core, connecting with children of varying interests, talents and abilities.

Kravitz says the feedback from last year's dinner series has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The Cabbagetown community is a small one and we were delighted to hear back from the event that people got out and met new neighbours, found new stores and really felt a sense of connection,” says Kravitz.