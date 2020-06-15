40 Father's Day restaurant options in Toronto

× Expand Giulietta Giulietta's "al fresco" Father's Day package.

Father's Day delivery and takeout in Toronto

Alma + Gil

The kombucha and produce vendor has a grill-at-home Father's Day kit with steak, grilled veggies, and the makings of tacos al pastor, plus all kinds of salsas and toppings. Delivery available. almaygil.com

Ascari

The restaurant famiy behind Enoteca Ascari and Gare de L'Est is doing a $150 BBQ box that serves up to six people, stocked with ribs, sausages and Wagyu burgers, plus sides. A booze-free version is $115. Pickup and delivery available. ascarihg.com

Auld Spot Toronto

This Danforth pub is offering grill-at-home kits ($120) featuring Prince Edward County ribeyes with house steak spice, mushrooms, asparagus, twice-baked potatoes and Green Goddess salad. Oysters and lobster are extra. auldspot.ca

Barchef

If dad's got a righteous home bar, he'll appreciate the addition of these cocktail kits from Barchef. There's a $45 gift box option with a bottle of their house Toasted Old Fashioned cocktail, plus a jigger, spoon and garnish; the luxe $65 option adds on two etched glasses and two spherical ice molds. Pickup only. barchef.com

Beauty BBQ

O&B's BBQ spot has a few packages available, including honey-dipped smoked chicken, brisket, ribs or a mixed platter; all feed four and come with sides like mac and cheese, cornbread, slaw and housemade s'mores cookies. Pickup or delivery. beautybbq.com

Boat Thai Noodles

This dinner for two features four courses and comes with an interactive digital component featuring the restaurant's chef and owner. The $53 meal features tom hum, papaya salad, lemongrass chicken and massaman beef; a razor gift set is extra. Delivery available. @boatthainoodles

Buca

The Italian spot is rolling out something entirely new for Father's Day: A wild dandelion and concerto spiced amaro liquor, limited to 100 bottles (which come personalized with Dad's name on the label). The package incudes two Zafferano rocks glasses. Pickup or delivery. buca.ca

Butter Baker

Dessert-loving dads will dig Butter Baker's Father's Day dark chocolate chiffon cake with Dalgona coffee mascarpone cream and salted caramel. One slice is $6.95, an eight-inch cake is $49.50, and a 10-inch cake is $99. Delivery available. butter-baker.com

Daniel et Daniel

The past Reader's Choice pick for Best Caterer has a Father's Day picnic box that runs $45 per person and comes stocked with chimichurri flank steak, sesame ginger salmon, green and potato salad, crudites, baguettes and a strawberry-rhubarb Eton mess cheesecake. danieletdaniel.ca

Dirty Food

The Junction spot has a few Father's Day boxes on offer, including a BBQ kit stocked with burgers and wings, veggie skewers and toppings; a fried chicken box with mac and cheese and collards; a smoked brisket brunch box; and a pierogi meal. Pickup only. @dirtyfoodto

Dish Cooking Studio

Throw Dad a Father's Day pancake breakfast with this kit from Dish, including a buttermilk flapjack mix, Kinsip's whiskey barrel-aged syrup, strawberry-rhubarb compote, Metzger's bacon, heritage eggs and salted butter ($67.65). dishcookingstudio.com

East of York Gourmet Food Co.

The east-end takeout spot and caterer has a Father's Day platter stocked with sweet and savoury bites that feeds up to six people ($125). eastofyork.com

Evviva

This restaurant with locations in Vaughn and the downtown core is offering both vegan and non-vegan brunch combo options. evviva.ca

× Expand General Assembly

General Assembly

The downtown pizzeria's father's day combo includes two thin-crust pizzas of your choice, plus four craft beers and a pint of artisanal gelato for $59. gapizza.com

Giulietta

Giulietta is doing an ‘al fresco’ gift box $200) for Father's Day weekend. The box includes a 24 oz ribeye, a marinated ready-to-grill chicken, four Italian sausages and a pack of mesquite bacon, plus salad, apple pie, a bottle of Cabernet and four Aperitivo Spritzes. Pickup only, order online, by phone or tock.com. giu.ca

George Street Diner

Grab Dad a basket full of Irish sweets and eats – from the $75 version stocked with Snowballs and Hobnobs to a $150 basket with soda bread mix, Irish rashers and black pudding – from this downtown diner. farrellysfamous.com

Green Wood

In addition to launching their entire brunch menu for takeout and delivery, the Green Wood is also launching DIY shakshuka for two recipe kits for the Father's Day weekend, featuring shakshuka, eggs, feta and sourdough for $28. Delivery and pickup (Ambassador, Uber Eats, Ritual and Doordash). eatgreenwood.com

Il Covo

Ryan Campbell's Dundas West Italian spot has a BBQ box on offer ($160) that includes pasta all’Amatriciana for two, a 12 oz AAA striploin (with fresh lavender and mixed herbs), B.C. shrimp with garlic and butter, and Ontario asparagus and fingerling potatoes pre-cooked in smoked butter, garlic and rosemary. Pickup or delivery. @ryanbcampbell_

Labora

The King West Spanish tapas bar is offering lobster paella, Wagyu beef shortrib and grilled Spanish sea bass meals, available in two-person or four-person versions and accompanies by grilled asparagus, pan con tomat, olives and Basque cheesecake. Per chef Rob Bragagnolo: "All meals include a special gift bag for Dad in case you can’t run out and get that bad tie or socks he so desperately wanted." labora.to

La Bastille Bakery

Go the pastry route with a $40 box from this bakery that includes ham and gruyere croissants, almond croissants, pain au chocolate, a baguette, and more. @labastillebakery

Lobster Burger Bar

This King West spot's $90 Father's Day BBQ kit features – what else? – lobster and burgers. You get two whole steamed crustaceans, plus three burgers, lobster mac 'n' cheese, two beers and dessert. A lobster cracker and bib round out the whole experience. lobsterburgerbar.com

Madame Boeuf

Temporaraily branded "Madame Boeuf and Bottle", Anthony Rose's backyard grill is doing a Father’s Day Burger Extravaganza, which consists of five burgers, crinkle fries (with chili), sour pickles, slaw and a six-pack of Henderson’s Best beer for $125. Pickup only. madameboeuf.com

Maple Leaf Tavern

The upscale Gerrard East pub's Backyard Session Kit ($129) features a pastrami prime rib rounded out with mac n' cheese, Caesar salad, bologna sausage, and a host of snacks like spicy pickles, pickled eggs and chips and dip. mapleleaftavern.ca

Marben

The farm-to-table restaurant off King West is doing a Father's Day Black Angus roast beef dinner ($50 for every two people) with roast potatoes and gravy; wines, sides and dessert are all extra. Pickup only. marben.ca

× Expand Miku Toronto

Miku

The splashy waterfront modern-Japanese spot is offering a Father's Day platter for two ($100) featuring a chef's selection of sashimi, confit short rib, chicken nanban and a host of other dishes. You could also spring for the $80 bourbon gift set, which features a bottle of Legent Bourbon and cocktail ingredients, two glasses and dark chocolate mousse for dessert. mikutoronto.com

Mimi And Ry

The floral studio-turned-grocery delivery business has a crowd-pleasing Father's Day brunch kit ($155) that includes items from local producers, including Propeller coffee, Brodflour bread and granola, Sheldon Creek Dairy milk, hot chocolate from Soul and much more. Delivery available. mimiandryproduce.com

Montecito

Montecito's four-person combo ($130) includes pork ribs, steak, octopus, kale salad, roasted potatoes, corn on the cob, a four-pack of beer and – bonus – a mini beer pong set. (Proteins will be cooked to 90% doneness – all you need to do is reheat on the grill.) Pickup or delivery. @montecitorestaurant

Parcheggio

For a Father's Day gift that's a little more permanent, Parcheggio's meal kit ($195) comes with its own 12-inch Staub cast-iron skillet. Break it in with two 60-day dry-aged Berkshire bone-in pork chops, plus Newfoundland salt, toasted black pepper, garlic, thyme and bay leaf. They'll also provide cooking instructions. Pickup only. @parcheggioto

Pantry

The Food Dudes' fast-casual concept has a $240 package that includes a coffee-rubbed 32 oz grilled bone ribeye steak, rosemary honey-glazed fried chicken, garlic knots, chopped salad, truffle mac, Mexican corn, beer and dessert. (It's a suggested four-person serving, but we predict leftovers.) Delivery available. orderpantry.com

Primrose Bagel

Oakwood Village's cult-hit bagel shop has a $165 bagel and lox combo that includes a dozen bagels, spicy tuna salad, Nova lox, cream cheese, whipped butter, blueberry jam, Russian potato salad, z'atar chips and hummus, and a slew of desserts. @primrosebagel

Salty Paloma

The Toronto cocktail outfit is offering a collab cocktail kit with Johnnie Walker Black that includes a bottle of the food stuff, two of their signature sugar cubes, Earl Grey and honey syrups, bitters, ginger beer and garnishes (plus three recipes). Pickup and delivery available. saltypaloma.com

Schmaltz Appetizing

Anthony Rose's appetizing shop is offering the "platter of your daddy's dreams" ($165) featuring six bagels, Nova lox, lemon dill gravlax, smoked whitefish, cream cheese and toppings, Covered Bridge chips, two "very large" Smarties cookies and four beers. Pickup only. schmaltzappetizing.com

Sixteen Ounces

The local meal-delivery outfit is bringing the dim sum experience to you with a Father's Day lobster dim sum meal. The $65 kit serves two and includes a one-point lobster, siu mai, pork buns, short ribs, daikon cake and more. Delivery. sixteenoz.com

Shangri-La Hotel

From June 19 to 21, the Shangri-La is offering a grill-at-home BBQ box with a New York strip jerk chicken, and maple sausage. It's rounded out with veggies, foccaccia, salad and dessert, plus a house-made steak seasoning and honey BBQ sauce made from their on-site apiary. Each box serves two people for $120. shangri-la.com

Shoushin

Chef Jackie Lin's uptown sushi restaurant is offering a $200 meal including sashimi, seaweed salad, chirashi and more, along with sake pairings. shoushin.ca

× Expand Tala

Tala

This brand-new Filipino joint has two kamayan kits. A $60 offering suitable for up to three people includes their regular kamayan meal with milkfish and chicken inasal, plus a half rack of ribs. The $80 version, suitable for up to five, includes their "fiesta kit" plus a full rack of ribs. Both include leche flan for dessert. There's even a built-in gift: A handkerchief (or facemask for an extra $25) and greeting card made by local artists. @tala.toronto

Tinuno

The St. James Town Filipino spot is doing special versions of its kamayan dinners for Father's Day. Meat-eaters will particularly dig the "Karne-Vore", which comes with ribs, BBQ skewers, wings and leche flan (plus a greeting card), but there are smaller versions too. @tinunothirtyone

Ufficio

Go big with the Father's Day menu at this Dundas pescatarian spot ($180 for two, or $350 for four). The package features your choice of whole grilled branzino or ribeye with mushroom jus, plus Dillon's negronis, porcini agnolotti, salad and dessert. Pickup only. ufficiorestaurant.com

What A Bagel

Feed a crowd with a brunch package from this local bagel chain that includes a dozen bagels, tuna and egg salads, lox and cream cheese, and more. Bonus: An excellently punny "Thanks For Everything" everything-bagel shirt for the big guy. @whatabagel

XO Bisous

The downtown patisserie has a cook-at-home brunch kit ($80) that includes everything you need to make smashing Benedicts for the whole fam, including bake-at-home biscuits, peameal, Hollandaise, eggs, salad and fruit. @xobisous

