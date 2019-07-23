New Toronto restaurants: Mascot Brewery on King

×
Mascot
DOWNTOWN
- Mascot Brewery's new location (220 King West, at Simcoe) is ready to launch, with a grand opening set for Friday and Saturday.
- Eat BKK is now open at 580 Queen West (at Bathurst).
- Maiz Arepa Bar is now open at 490 Queen West (at Augusta).
- Vegan Thai eatery Mugi is now open at 793 Bathurst (at Bloor).
- In Cha Tea House is in the works at 791 Queen West (at Manning).
EAST
- Modern Canadian restaurant Est is set to open at the end of August at 729 Queen East (at Broadview).
- Cocktail bar Yard Sale has opened at 1062 Gerrard East (at Jones).
- Hotel Delilah is now open at 1036 Gerrard East (at Marjory).
WEST
- Campagnolo (832 Dundas West, at Euclid) is being replaced by The Fourth Man In The Fire, an "American pizzeria".
- The Roasted Nut is coming soon to 768 Queen West (at Bellwoods).
- Vegan bakery Bloomer's now has a second location at 715 Queen West (at Tecumseth) in the former home of Les Moulins La Fayette.