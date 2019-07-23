New Toronto restaurants: Mascot Brewery on King

Campagnolo becoming a pizzeria, Bloomer's expands to Queen West, two new cocktail bars open at Gerrard and Jones, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Mascot Brewery's new location (220 King West, at Simcoe) is ready to launch, with a grand opening set for Friday and Saturday.
  • Eat BKK is now open at 580 Queen West (at Bathurst).
  • Maiz Arepa Bar is now open at 490 Queen West (at Augusta).
  • Vegan Thai eatery Mugi is now open at 793 Bathurst (at Bloor).
  • In Cha Tea House is in the works at 791 Queen West (at Manning).

EAST

  • Modern Canadian restaurant Est is set to open at the end of August at 729 Queen East (at Broadview).
  • Cocktail bar Yard Sale has opened at 1062 Gerrard East (at Jones).
  • Hotel Delilah is now open at 1036 Gerrard East (at Marjory).

WEST

