New Toronto restaurants: Kintori Yakitori

Bar Vendetta opens in the Black Hoof space, Claudio Aprile's latest opens on King West, The Alternative Cafe closes, and more

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Jollibee is now open at 79 Billy Bishop Way (at Wilson).
  • Sweet Shady Shack is now open at 220 Eglinton East (at Mount Pleasant).

EAST

  • After years of being vacant, the Combine Eatery (162 Danforth, at Broadview) looks to be morphing into something called the Combine Reboot.
  • Iranian restaurant Herby is now open at 397 Danforth (at Chester).

WEST

  • Jen Agg's latest, Bar Vendetta, is now open at 928 Dundas West (at Gore Vale).
  • Kintori Yakitori is about to open at 668 Bloor West (at Manning).
  • Sisters & Co. has replaced The Pie Commission at 887 Dundas West (at Claremont).
  • Wandering Deli has plans to open a vegan cheese shop in the former home of Easy at 1645 Queen West (at Roncesvalles).
  • Superpoint has closed its Parkdale location (269 Dunn, at Queen West).
  • Pie Commission's Queensway location is moving three doors down the street to 927 The Queensway (at Lady Bank).

@nataliamanzocco