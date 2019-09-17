New Toronto restaurants: Kintori Yakitori

×
Kintori Yakitori
DOWNTOWN
- Xango opens this week at 461 King West (at Spadina).
- The Alternative Cafe has closed suddenly at 443 Richmond (at Spadina).
- Sukoshi Mart has a new location inside Royal Bank Plaza (200 Bay).
- Morning After is now open at 88 Fort York (at Dan Leckie Way).
- Chaveta Coffee is open at 994 Bathurst (at Olive).
NORTH
- Jollibee is now open at 79 Billy Bishop Way (at Wilson).
- Sweet Shady Shack is now open at 220 Eglinton East (at Mount Pleasant).
EAST
- After years of being vacant, the Combine Eatery (162 Danforth, at Broadview) looks to be morphing into something called the Combine Reboot.
- Iranian restaurant Herby is now open at 397 Danforth (at Chester).
WEST
- Jen Agg's latest, Bar Vendetta, is now open at 928 Dundas West (at Gore Vale).
- Kintori Yakitori is about to open at 668 Bloor West (at Manning).
- Sisters & Co. has replaced The Pie Commission at 887 Dundas West (at Claremont).
- Wandering Deli has plans to open a vegan cheese shop in the former home of Easy at 1645 Queen West (at Roncesvalles).
- Superpoint has closed its Parkdale location (269 Dunn, at Queen West).
- Pie Commission's Queensway location is moving three doors down the street to 927 The Queensway (at Lady Bank).