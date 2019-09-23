New Toronto restaurants: Laduree (PATH)

×
Laduree
DOWNTOWN
- The Gabardine is closing at the end of October after a nine-year run at at 372 Bay (at Richmond).
- Laduree is opening a downtown location at First Canadian Place in the PATH (100 King West, at Bay).
- Shook (77 Portland, at King) is closed temporarily due to a fire.
- Portland Variety is winding down at 587 King West (at Portland); its last day of service will be September 28.
- Bar Altura (571 Queen West, at Portland) is being revamped into a new spot called Ukku Pacha, a sister restaurant to Kay Pacha.
- Hy's is reopening in October at 365 Bay (at Richmond).
- Daisy is opening soon at 563 Queen West (at Rush Lane).
- Supernova Ballroom is now open at 330 Bay (at Adelaide).
- Craig's Cookies has a new location in the works near Church and Wellesley.
NORTH
- Lucia, a new spot from the people behind Local Kitchen & Bar, is now open at 1595 Dupont (at Franklin).
EAST
- San Francesco Foods is opening a new location near Pape and Danforth.
- Madame Levant is opening soon at 821 Gerrard (at Logan).
WEST
- Grand Electric is going to close its Bellwoods location (923 Queen West, at Strachan) and reopen as a veggie-focused taco joint called Tacos Rico.
- La Hacienda shut down at 640 Queen West (at Palmerston) this past weekend.