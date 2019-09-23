New Toronto restaurants: Laduree (PATH)

Gabardine, Portland Variety and La Hacienda call it quits; Shook closes temporarily due to a fire; Grand Electric revamps its Bellwoods location, and more

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Lucia, a new spot from the people behind Local Kitchen & Bar, is now open at 1595 Dupont (at Franklin).

EAST

WEST

  • Grand Electric is going to close its Bellwoods location (923 Queen West, at Strachan) and reopen as a veggie-focused taco joint called Tacos Rico.
  • La Hacienda shut down at 640 Queen West (at Palmerston) this past weekend.

