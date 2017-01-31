Toronto restaurants with Valentine's Day 2017 menus

× Expand Bent Sample Bent's tuna watermelon ceviche as part of their Valentine's Day prix fixe menu.

Annette Food Market

This cozy west-end spot is offering a $75 prix fixe that includes four courses, plus champagne. (Seats were scarce as of Monday – so move fast.)

240 Annette, 647-792-6963, annettefoodmarket.com

Baro

Steve Gonzalez's new Latin American food hall on King has three prix-fixe menus on offer: a four-course $69/person menu, and two seven-course $89/person menus (one meat, one vegetarian). Dishes include oysters with watermelon mignonette, coconut ceviche and veggie paella.

485 King West, 416-363-8388, barotoronto.com

Bent

Susur Lee's Dundas West kitchen's V-Day set menu features some stunning seafood specials – the "fruits de mer four ways" plate teams their famous tuna-watermelon ceviche with grilled octopus and sweet-and-sour crispy shrimp.

777 Dundas West, 647-352-0092, bentrestaurant.com

Boralia

One of Toronto's coolest nouveau-Canadian joints has a three-course, $65/person menu on for Valentine's Day. Options include lobster pie, roasted elk, and a chocolate port cake for dessert.

59 Ossington, 647-351-5100, boraliato.com

Cafe Boulud

Nobody does romance like the French, so pull out all the stops at Daniel Boulud's Four Seasons brasserie with a four-course, $125/person meal. Options include bigeye tuna tartare with beets and grapefruit, squash agnolotti, duck magret and roasted venison with sunchokes.

60 Yorkville, 416-963-6000, cafeboulud.com/toronto

Carbon Bar

Nothing says love like BBQ. Split a pitmaster platter (pork ribs, beef brisket, fried chicken) and round it out with scallops, shrimp ceviche, Korean fried chicken and Kentucky pecan pie for $75 per person.

99 Queen East, 416-947-7000, thecarbonbar.ca

Globe Bistro

Danforth dining destination Globe offers choices for diners of most stripes on their $69 three-course menu: Seared duck breast, Wellington County beef tenderloin, mushroom pappardelle, and more.

124 Danforth, 416-466-2000, globebistro.com

Loka

As per usual, Loka chef Dave Mottershall has herbivores and carnivores covered with a pair of $75 tasting menus: One meat-oriented (featuring pickled arctic char and braised beef) and one vegetarian (with squash pappardelle and truffled potatoes). Are you or your sweetie vegan? They can make it work – just let them know in advance.

620 Queen, 416-995-9639, lokatoronto.com

Lee

Splash out at another Susur spot with a $120, five-course prix fixe: lobster bisque, Japanese tuna ceviche, curry roasted chicken, veggie samosas and French-inspired tong yuen (sweet dumplings in a coconut pandan broth) for dessert.

601 King West, 416-504-7867, susur.com/lee

Maple Leaf Tavern

Celebrate Maple Leaf Tavern's first year as a place you would actually want to take someone for Valentine's Day with chef Jesse Vallins' five-course menu ($65). Bone-in short rib and mussel bisque are on the regular menu; add-ons include lobster-potato salad for $20 per couple, or $30 for a four-course wine pairing.

955 Gerrard East, 416-465-0955, mapleleaftavern.ca

Momofuku Daisho

On the mouthwatering $97 prix fixe at Daisho: pasta with duck sausage and tarragon, grilled striploin with dungeness crab, shareable sides like brussels sprouts, and lava cake for dessert.

190 University, 647-253-6227, daisho.momofuku.com

Nota Bene

For $105 at Nota Bene, you get a snack course featuring morsels of duck prosciutto and lobster, a four-course meal that includes smoked burrata ravioli, beef tenderloin or Digby scallops, dessert and smoked caramel truffles. Wine pairings are an extra $50.

180 Queen West, 416-977-6400, notabenerestaurant.com

Thoroughbred

V-Day dinner at Thoroughbred consists of a $50 tasting menu with a complimentary glass of champagne (add on extra items for up to $70). Options include tea-smoked trout, caramelized sunchoke tarte, braised mole short ribs, pear sorbet and red velvet cake.

304 Richmond West, 416-551-9221, tbto.ca

The Good Son

Go for some candlelit Italian romance on Queen West with The Good Son's $70 four-course menu, which includes a foie gras parfait with poached apricots, ricotta gnocchi with rib cap ragu and oyster mushrooms and a wood-grilled beef tenderloin.

1096 Queen West, 416-551-0589, thegoodsontoronto.com

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco