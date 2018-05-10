Inside Out Profile: Yen Tan

As part of this month's Inside Out x NOW Digital Residency, we're profiling a number of filmmakers and community members associated with Inside Out. See all of the profiles here.

What do you do in your industry?

Writer and director.

What's your most recent film about?

A closeted young man goes home for the holidays and struggles to reveal his dire circumstances to his conservative family.

If you had to cook one dish to impress a potential film financier, what would it be?

Chicken Karaage.

What's one way the Canadian film industry could be more inclusive?

Hire more women and POCs!

In your opinion, what are some ways that Inside Out has impacted the LGBTQ community?

Giving a platform to LGBTQ filmmakers remains a meaningful way to showcase underrepresented lives.

Are there any filmmakers who inspire you right now?

Lee Chang-dong – for his deep, thoughtful and soul-piercing works.

Visit the Inside Out x NOW Digital Residency