Black Friday is upon us, and while the tradition is definitely American, what better time to shop local and support Canadian businesses?

The holidays are creeping up, and taking advantage of Black Friday offers is one way to make your gift-giving experience a little more affordable. Thankfully, lots of Canadian companies are offering big discounts for the annual day of markdowns.

In honour of the occasion, we’ve rounded up some Canadian companies offering major discounts for Black Friday, including everything from period panties to circus tickets and tracksuits.

LINGERIE AND ACCESSORIES

KNIX

Toronto-based underwear company Knix is currently having its largest sale of the year.

Selling everything from period panties to bralettes and men’s underwear, Knix has something for everyone interested in underwear and lounge clothes. The shop is currently offering between 20-70 per cent off various inventory. Highlights include up to 60 per cent off of underwear, 20 per cent off men’s basics, and up to 60 per cent off pyjamas.

So if you’re looking to try period panties, or pick up a new swimsuit, matching bralette and panty set, or boxers, you might want to hit up this sale.

LA VIE EN ROSE

Another Canadian lingerie brand is offering big deals for Black Friday. La Vie en Rose is offering an incredible 2-for-1 deal on almost everything in the store.

Various pyjamas, lingerie, lounge sets, period panties, swimwear, and accessories are included in the buy-one-get-one sale — so if you are looking to revamp your wardrobe, or gift someone a sexy surprise, this store has you covered.

The sale includes over 1,000 items and is available to shoppers online and in-store. Exclusions apply to some items.

JENNY BIRD

Canadian jewellery and accessory brand Jenny Bird is having a big sale in honour of Black Friday.

Various bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, as well as toiletry bags and other travel accessories, are priced at 15-40 per cent off. Meanwhile, all of their “goodies” AKA their selection of travel jewellery boxes, limited-edition pouches, bag charms and other accessories are 15 per cent off for Black Friday.

CLOTHES

ROOTS

A Canadian classic, Roots has markdowns up to 60 per cent off for Black Friday.

We’re talking discounts on everything from their iconic sweatpants to t-shirts and clothes for kids. Offers are available online and in-store, and include 40 per cent off select outerwear, 30 per cent off some leather products, and more.

So if you’ve always wanted a classic trackset, or you’re anticipating someone on your shopping list will, the time is now.

LULULEMON

Make haste, active wear lovers. Another national staple, Lululemon, has some huge discounts for Black Friday.

There are various women’s and men’s apparel items, shoes, bags and other accessories included in the sale, which include over 500 items, with some marked down by 60 per cent. They even have a section for items marked at $50 or less.

Some of their popular items are also available for a reduced price, including the Align leggings, some crossbody bags, backpacks and more, available for considerably less than they usually are.

MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT COMPANY

The Vancouver-based Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) brand is having a big sale from now through Dec. 1.

While they are offering up to 40 per cent off some of their store-brand products, they also have big deals on major outerwear labels, including up to 30 per cent off Arc’teryx products, up to 40 per cent off The North Face and up to 25 per cent off Osprey.

From long johns and base layers to climbing gear, backpacks and puffer jackets, there’s a reason MEC is known as the country’s outdoor experts, with goods for every athlete.

BEAUTY

CHEEKBONE BEAUTY

This Indigenous-owned makeup company is offering 30 per cent off all their products, that’s everything from primer to lipliner and mascara.

One of the first Indigenous-owned and founded cosmetic companies in Canada, Cheekbone Beauty is based in St Catharines and operates on the Indigenous Seven Grandfather teachings: Love, Respect, Bravery, Truth, Honesty, Humility, and Wisdom.

All of their products are sustainable, high-quality, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. They also offer free shipping on all orders over $69.

NUDESTIX

Canadian makeup and skincare brand Nudestix is offering up to 50 per cent off their range of goods for shoppers using the code “BFVIP” at checkout.

The sale includes the brand’s iconic blush and highlighter sticks, eyeshadow pencils, peptide lip balm, and more. So if you need to stock up on your makeup, it’s as good a time as any.

Nudestix offers free shipping on orders over $49.

EXPERIENCES

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

If you’re looking to gift an experience instead of a material present, you should know that Cirque du Soleil is offering up to 50 per cent off some tickets for their summer 2026 shows.

Cirque is gracing Toronto with its latest production, Luzia, a breathtaking acrobatic show set in Mexico, taking the audience from urban locations to the beautiful beach and barren desert.

The famous circus is returning to Toronto from July 18 to Aug. 3, 2026, with Black Friday offers including discounts of up to 40 per cent.

CANADIAN STAGE

Those interested in checking out a production should make sure they take advantage of the discount on tickets to some shows that Canadian Stage is offering for Black Friday!

The production company is offering theatre lovers 60 per cent off select performances of Robin Hood, and up to 40 per cent off tickets for A Doll’s House, You, Always, and Clyde’s!

The sale runs from now through Dec. 1, but don’t wait around, because tickets are sure to sell out quickly at these prices.