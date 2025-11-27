Longer sales, broader deals: How Black Friday has evolved in Canada

What to know Marketing experts say Black Friday has shifted from a single-day of deals to longer, earlier promotions that benefit consumers.

More types of retailers including small, independent stores now participate, expanding deals beyond electronics.

Rising prices and economic uncertainty make it harder to compare today’s deals with past years.

Experts note the day is increasingly about the shopping experience, with some consumers participating without making purchases.

It’s that time of year when shoppers flock to their nearest malls to find the best Black Friday deals, but has one of the most anticipated shopping days of the year changed? Experts say it has, but not for the worse.

Black Friday arrives on Nov. 28 and finding the right deal has always been one of the day’s biggest challenges. Some shoppers even argue that deals aren’t as “good” as they used to be, though that often depends on the person. Ela Veresiu, associate professor of marketing at York University’s Schulich School of Business, says the day has changed, but in a way that actually benefits consumers.

“Black Friday deals are lasting a lot longer. In the past, they used to be one-day events… now we’re seeing businesses across Canada starting their Black Friday deals much earlier,” Veresiu tells Now Toronto.

Along with giving shoppers more time to hunt for deals, she says the day has expanded to include all kinds of stores and items, compared to previous years when most offers focused on electronics.

“Now even small stores, in order to keep pace with larger industry trends and match consumer expectations, are offering Black Friday deals when they never used to in the past,” she said.

When comparing current deals to those from previous years, she says there’s a lot more to factor in.

“It’s not fair to compare prices and deals from days gone by to what we’re currently facing with rising prices, uncertainty from trade actions, and the rising cost of living,” she said.

Markus Giesler, professor of marketing at the Schulich School of Business, agrees the day has changed, but says it’s now less about the deals, since deals can be found every day, and more about the experience.

“Black Friday isn’t just the best deal… We’re approaching Christmas, people are stressed out, there’s a lot going on. Black Friday is just a way to re-enchant the shopping experience,” Giesler told Now Toronto.

He says the day has evolved so much that some consumers still take part without actually buying anything.

“They don’t buy anything, but they experience the brands. They go into the stores, touch the stuff, sample the fragrances, just look at the windows. And that is part of what consumption is all about today. It’s no longer just about transactions,” he said.

However, for those prioritizing deals and still navigating higher living costs, Veresiu says it’s best to focus on essential items when shopping on Black Friday.

“Sales make you feel good about yourself, but as a consumer you really have to step back and say, ‘Do I really need this? Is it a want?’” she said.