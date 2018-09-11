High Buys: Kana Skincare lavender CBD sleeping mask

Los Angeles-based canna-beauty company Kana Skincare combines cannabinoids with Korean skin-care recipes for the ultimate relax and glow. Its lavender CBD sleeping mask contains 28 active botanicals, including lavender oil and chamomile, to hide scars and reduce inflammation. Hyaluronic acid also helps keep skin supple.

However, it’s the addition of hemp seed extract and organic cannabidiol (CBD) that promotes skin regeneration, thanks to fatty acids and vitamins C, E and A. Another benefit of CBD: relaxation and pain relief. To use, apply the sleeping mask as the final step in your night-time skin-care routine three times a week.

$60 for 50 ml, Weedbox, weedbox.io

