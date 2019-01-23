Recipe: Green Mac and Cheese from Bong Appétit: Mastering The Art Of Cooking With Weed

× Expand Marcus Nilsson Green Mac and Cheese Green Mac and Cheese infused with cannabutter from the Bong Appétit cookbook

From the cookbook, Bong Appétit: Mastering The Art Of Cooking With Weed, this mac and cheese is ridiculously delicious and easy to make. The cheesy sauce contains basil, parsley and heaps of spinach, all wilted down into a pesto-type sauce, and a couple tablespoons of homemade cannabutter (see recipe below) for chill buzz. It's the perfect addition to any cannabis soirée.

Green Mac and Cheese

5.5 mg of THC per serving; 33.4 mg of THC total recipe (This dosage is based on the cannabutter recipe below. Dosages will vary depending on the potency of your butter)

Ingredients:

Two 5-ounce packages baby spinach

1 cup firmly packaged fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 cup firmly packed fresh basil leaves

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 garlic clove

3 ½ cups whole milk

2 tablespoons flower-infused butter (see recipe below)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups grated white cheddar cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 pound elbow macaroni

Directions:

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the spinach, parsley, basil, Parmesan, and garlic and pulse until chunky. Add ½ cup of the milk and process until smooth. Set aside.

In a 6-quart saucepan over medium-high heat, melt both butters. Add the flour and cook, stirring frequently, until thick and smooth, about two minutes. Continuing to stir constantly, add the remaining 3 cups milk and then cook, stirring occasionally, until thick and creamy, 8 to 10 minutes. Add half of the cheddar and stir until melted. Season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the macaroni and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, according to package directions.While the macaroni cooks, heat the broiler.

When the pasta is ready, drain it and add to the cheese sauce along with the spinach mixture. Stir to coat the macaroni evenly. Spread the macaroni mixture in a broiler-safe 9 by 13-inch baking dish, then top evenly with the remaining cheddar. Set the baking dish on a baking sheet and place under broiler until the top is golden brown and macaroni and cheese is bubbling, 5 to 7 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Weed-Infused Butter

The Bong Appétit cookbook’s process of making butter involves a sous vide-like method. You can do it this way or you can also do it over the stovetop. That’s the method I use, and it turned out fine. I used a sativa called Deep Purple, which is eight to 12 per cent THC and less than one per cent CBD.

Yield: ¾ cup

Equipment:

12-ounce canning jar with lid

Stockpot

Kitchen towel

Silicone oven mitt or jar tongs

Mesh strainer

Cheesecloth

Liquid measuring cup

1 cup unsalted European-style butter, melted

3 grams cannabis flower of 1 gram raw kief

Directions:

Pour the butter into the canning jar. Add the cannabis material and stir to combine. Seal the jar tightly.

Stand the jar upright in the stockpot and add water until it is level with the top of the jar. Place the stockpot, uncovered, over high heat and bring to a gentle simmer. Let simmer for 2 hours, checking the water every now and again and adding more as a needed to maintain the original level. Make sure it never reaches a full boil. After the first hour, “burp” the jar by unsealing the lid to release an pressure buildup and then recap it.

After 2 hours, lay the kitchen towel on a heatproof work surface. Using the oven mitt, remove the jar from the water, set it on the towel, and let cool until it can be handled. Then, while the butter is still liquid, line the strainer with the cheesecloth and strain the butter into the measuring cup, squeezing any solids at the very end to extract all of the butter. Compost or discard the plant matter. If you used kief, you don’t need to strain.

Use right away, or transfer to a clean jar and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Excerpted from Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed by Editors of Munchies. Copyright © 2018 by Vice Food, LLC. Illustrations copyright © 2018 by Ho-Mui Wong. Published in the United States by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.