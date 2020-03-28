Coronavirus: Home workouts from 10 Toronto studios

× Expand Union Yoga + Wellness

Although coronavirus has forced Toronto’s fitness studios and gyms to close, many have moved to host classes online. Do yoga on Instagram, try a new pilates class on YouTube or a HIIT workout on Zoom. Just because we’re all practising physical distancing doesn’t mean we can’t get physical. Here are 10 Toronto gyms offering online fitness classes.

Misfit Studio

Ossington studio Misfit is streaming multiple one-hour paid classes per day through the app Zoom. Led by the studio’s regular instructors, the classes include yoga, pilates, strength and resistance training and movement. Instructors are also hosting free classes daily on Instagram Live.

Union Yoga + Wellness

Union has turned to Instagram to create a virtual yoga studio. The Bloor West studio hosts multiple classes every day on Instagram Live, all of which are on a pwyc basis. They post the daily schedule in the mornings, but usually they’ll offer a range of hatha, flow, meditation and pilates.

City Dance Corps

This dance studio is known for their huge range of classes, from beginner hip-hop and contemporary to dancehall, popping and Bollywood. Dancers on all skill and fitness levels can participate in interactive two-way livestream classes via Zoom, where the instructors will give you feedback on your technique. The virtual classes are $6 each or an unlimited two-week pass is $49. The studio also hosts free classes on Instagram Live, including salsa for beginners, pilates and cardio hip-hop.

SAANA Yoga

Now with their three locations closed, SAANA is moving online and hosting live yoga classes at noon and 7 pm on Instagram Live. The livestreams are free, but you can donate to SAANA via their GoFundMe.

Muse Movement

This pilates studio is offering three different ways to stay active while at home. Every day, they post a new mat class on YouTube, twice daily livestream classes on in their Instagram Live, as well as private sessions on Zoom for $40.

Bolo

This gym is known for its high-intensity cardio boxing workouts. They’re bringing those intense workouts daily on Instagram Live and also launched a new schedule on Zoom. All their classes are free, but you can donate through their GoFundMe.

6ix Cycle

Now that it’s finally warming up, Toronto cyclists can bring out their bikes and hit the streets to get some exercise. But for those that prefer the camaraderie of spin classes, the Queen West studio is offering daily mat workouts on Instagram live that mimic the intensity of their regular classes. They also are renting out their stationary bikes – along with shoes, weights, resistance bands – for $225 a month, but they’re already sold out. Keep an eye on their Instagram in case they offer up more rental bikes in the future.

Sweat and Tonic

This massive downtown studio is hosting 30-minute, living room-friendly versions of their popular yoga, HIIT (i.e. high-intensity interval training) and meditation classes every day on Instagram Live. Classes include the strength-training workout Rock The Bells, Power Pilates and Booty HIIT, which as the name implies, focuses on those “booty-shaping muscles.”

CORE Studio

The Queen West pilates studio recently launched a new schedule of classes available on Zoom. At $10 each, the classes range from barre, bootcamp-style fitness to classic pilates – and all promise to give you a full-body workout.

Lift

CrossFitters mourning the closure of their gyms can tune into Lift’s Instagram Live workouts. They host modified classes every day at 10 am. If you don’t have kettlebells or dumbbells at home, you can always use alternatives like soup cans, jugs of water or laundry detergent bottles.

@SamEdwardsTO