Events happening in Toronto this weekend: May 29 – June 1

The weekend is finally here, and there are so many ways to get outside and enjoy yourself in Toronto.

From night markets to celebrations of art, here are some unique events to check out in Toronto this weekend.

Friday, May 30

Fiesta de Mayo Night Market

The Fiesta de Mayo Night Market is bringing a mix of food, music and culture to the Scarborough Town Centre for a weekend-long celebration.

Guests can look forward to various events including a street parade, live music, talent show, and an open mic night. More than 40 food vendors will also be onsite, as well as a dedicated Halal Food Lane, bringing together the best of Filipino, Korean, and Middle Eastern cuisine. There will be lots of seating by the mainstage so guests can enjoy refreshments while they take in live entertainment.

The market runs from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, and 2-9 p.m. on Sunday.

JazzInToronto Community Celebration

Enjoy a weekend-long celebration of Jazz music in Toronto. Running Friday through Sunday, the JazzInToronto Community Celebration will take over various venues in the downtown core including Jazz Bistro, TD Music Hall and The Rex.

Produced by the operators of the not-for-profit organization JazzinToronto, the weekend-long event is dedicated to promoting live music in the community. From Swing and Bebop to Soul and R&B, rising stars to veteran virtuosos, the weekend will feature something for everyone.

Artists in this weekend’s lineup include Jane Bunnett & Marilyn Lerner, Michael Shand, Alex Samaras, Lady Son, Trombone Charlotte and more.

Find out more about the celebration and purchase tickets here.

WOC: Women of Comedy

Head to the Social Capital Theatre on Friday night to laugh with some of the funniest women of colour in comedy!



Hosted by Isabel Zaw-Tun, the Women of Comedy series is described as a comedy showcase from the talented femmes & thems of the Canadian comedy scene! The Friday night showcase begins at 8 p.m. and features talented comedians Nour Hadidi, Gina Siva, Anasimone George, and Kaya Lunau.

Find tickets here.

Saturday, May 31

Liberty Village Art Crawl

Head to The Bentway for the 12th annual Liberty Village Art Crawl.

The free to attend event will see over 100 artists take over the space from 12-6 p.m. for an afternoon of art, live music, interactive demonstrations, food and more.

Guests can browse one-of-a-kind products made by local artists. If you’re looking for unique art, photography, sculptures, jewellery, fashion, and decor, you might want to check this out.

Plus, DJ Kid Artik will be on deck with music to keep you dancing while you peruse the offerings of local artisans.

Find out more here.

UNDR GRND NGHT MRKT

The UNDR GRND NGHT MRKT is returning to Harbourfront Centre this weekend, bringing you well-priced late-night bites and culinary adventures.

Enjoy waterfront views while grooving to local DJs and enjoying some well-priced eats. All food is $10 or less, making it more affordable to try unique offerings from up-and-coming culinary geniuses and some lesser-known local gems. From gourmet tacos to vegan offerings and delicious desserts, there is something for everyone.

Find out more about the market, including their summer schedule here.

Sunday, June 1

Bike for Brain Health

Get some exercise while supporting a good cause with the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health ride this weekend.

On Sunday, thousands of cyclists will take to the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway to raise awareness and money for dementia.

All proceeds from the event will support Baycrest, an organization that conducts research and innovates new ways to support people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias while providing education to support healthy aging and healthcare solutions.

Find out more about the ride and register for the event here.

Cabana Pool Bar Opening

This Sunday, Cabana Pool Bar is hosting its 2025 opening party.

If you’re craving a summer escape but don’t have time to fly out of the city right now, Cabana is the place to be. The Sunday party will see various DJs keep the good vibes going, including DJ Addy and Quim while guests enjoy refreshments and take in the picturesque city skyline.

The party starts at 1 p.m. and entry is free before 3 p.m. and tickets for later entry to the party can be found here, while table and cabana reservations can be made here.

Family Paint Party

Enjoy a night of creativity with the whole family at The Fox and Fiddle’s family paint party from 5-7 p.m.

Attendees will follow guidance from an instructor who takes them through a painting project.

No experience is necessary, and all the supplies you need to create your own work of art are provided.

Purchase tickets here.

For a list of events, check out our events calendar, powered by Now Playing Toronto. To list your event, click here.