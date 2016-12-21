The ultimate last minute Toronto gift guide

Get more great gift ideas here.

Yamaha's new TransAcoustic guitar allows players to get effects like reverb and chorus from an acoustic guitar without having to plug it in ($2,000, Long & McQuade, 925 Bloor West, 416-588-7886).

Book your bestie a massage with Soothe, a new app that delivers a registered massage therapist to their home, office or hotel room with as little as 60 minutes advance notice ($139 to $229, 1-800-960-7668).

These interchangeable Looney Tunes lipstick cases by Paul & Joe are perfect for the beauty queen with her inner child intact ($7 per case, $21 per refill, select Shoppers Drug Mart locations, beautyboutique.ca).

Give 'em something they can whip out at the party with this perfectly compact rum punch kit ($60, Frank + Oak, 735 Queen West, 647-930-8711).

Charlotte Tilbury's Legendary Party Eyes kit doubles as an ornament and a perfect lash duo ($250, Nordstrom, Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge, 416-552-2900, and others).

Put a movie crush to artistic use with Colour Me Good's colouring books featuring a trio of Brit hunks: Benedict Cumberbatch, Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston ($13, TIFF Shop, 350 King West, 416-599-8433).

A year's subscription to Apple Music gives 'em access to millions of songs, curated playlists and, of course, surprise Drake mixtapes ($99).

Make 2017 their prettiest year yet. Citizen Bloom's weekly subscription package delivers a fresh bouquet arrangement each Monday, based on seasonal availability ($45 to $75 per week).

A pin-up-printed chambray pocket square by Cursor & Thread makes for the perfectly alliterated party present ($38, Gravity Pope, 1010 Queen West, 647-748-5155).

Fifty per cent of the profits from this year's limited-edition bottle of (RED) Belvedere Vodka collaboration with John Legend go to the Global Fund to Fight HIV/AIDS ($39.95, LCBO, 1-800-668-5226).

Big up to local talents with Indigo's awesome "Read The North" unisex sweatshirt ($59, Indigo).

Creatives on your list will love Uppdoo's beautiful hand-painted shoulder bag ($325, Craft Ontario, 1106 Queen West, 416-921-1721).

The all-natural kit from Smith Farms Natural Skincare includes vitamin-rich hand cream and shea butter lip balm, handcrafted at a family farm in Saint-Polycarpe, Quebec ($19.99, Whole Foods, 87 Avenue. 416-944-0500, and others).

This Fanny & Alexander video camera is operated by imagination, not batteries ($59.99, MacPherson Toy House, 3 MacPherson, 647-274-6372).

The only thing better than gummy bears are gummy bears infused with Prosecco ($12, Squish Candy Store at The Bay, 176 Yonge, 416-504-4844, and other).

No matter which way you spell it, Modern Woman's "Woman" tote is a sartorial reminder that the future is most certainly female ($25, Likely General, 389 Roncesvalles, 647-351-4590).

Catch 'em all with this hard-cased Pokemon backpack ($49.99, EB Games, Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge, 416-596-7871, and others).

Ask any girl plagued with fine, flat hair what she really wants this holiday, and she'll tell you: dry shampoo! Amika's blend is formulated without aluminum starch or telltale chalky talc ($28.60, Sephora).

Say it with this Apology Apparel toque knitted with Canada's unofficial slogan ($28, Type Books, 883 Queen West, 416-366-8973, and others).

Send Reindeer Academy's naughty holiday cards to all of your most foulmouthed friends ($5.50 each or $25 for five, Rolo, 24 Bellair, 416-920-0100).

Fuzz Wax Bar's Fuzz Faithful membership scores 'em one wax a month, plus a full range of perks, trims and discounts ($35 per month, Fuzz Wax Bar, 488 Bloor West, 416-792-0251, and others).

