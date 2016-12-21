The ultimate last minute Toronto gift guide

Yamaha's new TransAcoustic guitar allows players to get effects like reverb and chorus from an acoustic guitar without having to plug it in ($2,000, Long & McQuade, 925 Bloor West, 416-588-7886).

Book your bestie a massage with Soothe, a new app that delivers a registered massage therapist to their home, office or hotel room with as little as 60 minutes advance notice ($139 to $229, 1-800-960-7668).

These interchangeable Looney Tunes lipstick cases by Paul & Joe are perfect for the beauty queen with her inner child intact ($7 per case, $21 per refill, select Shoppers Drug Mart locations, beautyboutique.ca).

Give 'em something they can whip out at the party with this perfectly compact rum punch kit ($60, Frank + Oak, 735 Queen West, 647-930-8711).

Charlotte Tilbury's Legendary Party Eyes kit doubles as an ornament and a perfect lash duo ($250, Nordstrom, Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge, 416-552-2900, and others).

Put a movie crush to artistic use with Colour Me Good's colouring books featuring a trio of Brit hunks: Benedict Cumberbatch, Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston ($13, TIFF Shop, 350 King West, 416-599-8433).

A year's subscription to Apple Music gives 'em access to millions of songs, curated playlists and, of course, surprise Drake mixtapes ($99).

Make 2017 their prettiest year yet. Citizen Bloom's weekly subscription package delivers a fresh bouquet arrangement each Monday, based on seasonal availability ($45 to $75 per week).

A pin-up-printed chambray pocket square by Cursor & Thread makes for the perfectly alliterated party present ($38, Gravity Pope, 1010 Queen West, 647-748-5155).

Fifty per cent of the profits from this year's limited-edition bottle of (RED) Belvedere Vodka collaboration with John Legend go to the Global Fund to Fight HIV/AIDS ($39.95, LCBO, 1-800-668-5226).

Big up to local talents with Indigo's awesome "Read The North" unisex sweatshirt ($59, Indigo).

Creatives on your list will love Uppdoo's beautiful hand-painted shoulder bag ($325, Craft Ontario, 1106 Queen West, 416-921-1721).

The all-natural kit from Smith Farms Natural Skincare includes vitamin-rich hand cream and shea butter lip balm, handcrafted at a family farm in Saint-Polycarpe, Quebec ($19.99, Whole Foods, 87 Avenue. 416-944-0500, and others).

This Fanny & Alexander video camera is operated by imagination, not batteries ($59.99, MacPherson Toy House, 3 MacPherson, 647-274-6372).

The only thing better than gummy bears are gummy bears infused with Prosecco ($12, Squish Candy Store at The Bay, 176 Yonge, 416-504-4844, and other).

No matter which way you spell it, Modern Woman's "Woman" tote is a sartorial reminder that the future is most certainly female ($25, Likely General, 389 Roncesvalles, 647-351-4590). 

Catch 'em all with this hard-cased Pokemon backpack ($49.99, EB Games, Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge, 416-596-7871, and others).

Ask any girl plagued with fine, flat hair what she really wants this holiday, and she'll tell you: dry shampoo! Amika's blend is formulated without aluminum starch or telltale chalky talc ($28.60, Sephora).

Say it with this Apology Apparel toque knitted with Canada's unofficial slogan ($28, Type Books, 883 Queen West, 416-366-8973, and others).

Send Reindeer Academy's naughty holiday cards to all of your most foulmouthed friends ($5.50 each or $25 for five, Rolo, 24 Bellair, 416-920-0100).

Fuzz Wax Bar's Fuzz Faithful membership scores 'em one wax a month, plus a full range of perks, trims and discounts ($35 per month, Fuzz Wax Bar, 488 Bloor West, 416-792-0251, and others).

