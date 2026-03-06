Midnight snack: 24/7 self-serve ramen bar lands in Vaughan

What to know
- A new 24/7 self-serve ramen bar has opened inside Aisle 24, letting customers build and cook their own ramen bowl anytime—no cashiers required.
- Customers can choose instant noodles like Buldak or Shin Ramyun, pick a soup base, add toppings such as egg, cheese, or corn, and cook everything in an automated machine in about five minutes.
- The store soft-launched on March 1 and will celebrate its grand opening Saturday with $4.99 ramen bowls, giveaways, claw machine plays, and 15 per cent off the store.
Aisle 24 has made midnight snacking easier with its 24/7 self-serve ramen in Vaughan.
Torontonians can grab a bowl of ramen in a pyjama and messy bun combo without a care because the self-serve ramen is inside a store that doesn’t use cashiers. Just download the app!
Coming to 100 Eagle Rock Way, customers can customize a bowl to their liking in just five minutes; all they have to do is:
- Choose their instant noodles from a vending machine, with specialties including Buldak, KPop Demon Hunters, or Shin Ramyun Black Label with Bone Broth.
- Pick a spicy or mild soup base—Samyang, Jin, Gomtang—or try vegetarian, stir-fried ramen, Udon, or Tteokbokki.
- Add toppings, including sliced cheese, an egg, corn, onions, or lobster.
- Cook them in an automated machine.
- Stir and wait before eating.
The store already soft-launched on March 1, but is expecting its grand opening on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
The grand opening includes a $4.99 ramen bowl promo, giveaways, free claw machine plays, and 15 per cent off the entire store.
This is the region’s first 24/7 self-ramen bar, but there is another self-serve ramen spot (that isn’t open day and night) at 233 College St.
See more details on the store’s Instagram page.