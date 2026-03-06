Midnight snack: 24/7 self-serve ramen bar lands in Vaughan

What to know A new 24/7 self-serve ramen bar has opened inside Aisle 24, letting customers build and cook their own ramen bowl anytime—no cashiers required.

Customers can choose instant noodles like Buldak or Shin Ramyun, pick a soup base, add toppings such as egg, cheese, or corn, and cook everything in an automated machine in about five minutes.

The store soft-launched on March 1 and will celebrate its grand opening Saturday with $4.99 ramen bowls, giveaways, claw machine plays, and 15 per cent off the store.

Aisle 24 has made midnight snacking easier with its 24/7 self-serve ramen in Vaughan.

Torontonians can grab a bowl of ramen in a pyjama and messy bun combo without a care because the self-serve ramen is inside a store that doesn’t use cashiers. Just download the app!

​Coming to 100 Eagle Rock Way, customers can customize a bowl to their liking in just five minutes; all they have to do is:

Choose their instant noodles from a vending machine, with specialties including Buldak, KPop Demon Hunters, or Shin Ramyun Black Label with Bone Broth.

Pick a spicy or mild soup base—Samyang, Jin, Gomtang—or try vegetarian, stir-fried ramen, Udon, or Tteokbokki.

Add toppings, including sliced cheese, an egg, corn, onions, or lobster.

Cook them in an automated machine.

Stir and wait before eating.

The store already soft-launched on March 1, but is expecting its grand opening on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.​

The grand opening includes a $4.99 ramen bowl promo, giveaways, free claw machine plays, and 15 per cent off the entire store.

This is the region’s first 24/7 self-ramen bar, but there is another self-serve ramen spot (that isn’t open day and night) at 233 College St.

​See more details on the store’s Instagram page.