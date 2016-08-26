Neighbourhood focus: Harbord Street

Harbord Village is a slightly grittier cousin of Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood, nestled between Spadina and Bathurst, and sprawling south from Bloor to College.

From the 1920s to the 60s, it was a Jewish nexus, and by the 60s and 70s, the strip had evolved into a haven for nearby University of Toronto students. Indie cafes, restaurants and shops popped up in the Village and stretched further west all the way to Ossington. But it has lost many of its iconic bookstores since, like the Toronto Women’s Bookstore, which closed in 2012 after a tremendous 39-year presence in the neighbourhood.

Now, the area around Harbord is decidedly upper-middle class and family-friendly, with 1,100 students at Harbord Collegiate – the first major building constructed in the area, in 1892.

It also has one of the best east-west cycling routes in the city, and a huge dog-loving community that takes advantage of Bickford Park’s popular off-leash area.

Parameters

Harbord, from Ossington to Spadina.

Elected representatives

City Councillors:

Joe Cressy, Ward 20 (elected in 2014), and Mike Layton, Ward 19 (elected in 2010)

MPP Han Dong,

Liberal, Trinity-Spadina

MP Chrystia Freeland, Liberal, University-Rosedale

Languages spoken at home

Portuguese 6.35%

Spanish 5.40%

Cantonese 4.72%

Italian 4.55%

Mandarin 4.20%

German 2.83%

Hebrew 2.49%

Korean 2.32%

Unspecified Chinese 2.14%

Vietnamese 1.29%

Economic profile

Average individual income

$36,000 to $45,000

Without income

1.4 to 1.6%

Under $5,000

12.3 to 14.7%

$5,000-$9,999

5.5 to 11.6%

$10,000-$14,999

10.4 to 13.9%

$15,000-$19,999

7.5 to 9.8%

$20,000-$29,999

9.4 to 15.2%

$30,000-$39,999

7.7 to 8.5%

$40,000-$49,999

6.5 to 7.4%

$50,000-$59,999

4.4 to 4.5%

$60,000 and over

17.6 to 30.1%

Where to Shop

There are three things you notice when you walk the full length of Harbord: laneways, graffiti and bicycles.

Harbord is a cyclist’s dream. There are bike lanes running along its entire length, and that means bike stores. Check out the Bike Joint (290A Harbord) and Riders Cycle & Board (386 Harbord).

Though several long-standing bookstores have shuttered (R.I.P. Toronto Women’s Bookstore), Harbord remains the home of Bakka-Phoenix books (84 Harbord, ), the iconic science fiction retailer, and Parentbooks (121 Harbord), which specializes in planning a family, everyday parenting issues and everything else related to family and kids.

Harbord is also home to indie fashion and beauty retailers. Upside Apparel (209 Harbord), run by Raffael Iglesias and his wife, Krista Ozolins, has seriously stylish clothes for cyclists. The duo have creative backgrounds – his in art and hers in fashion. Iglesias says they were inspired by Amsterdam bike culture. We spotted a sharp baby blue coat and a so-Kate Moss faux fur coat.

At Zade Jones Studio (295 Harbord), a customer and Ms. Jones were vacillating between two summer dresses. Further along, there’s nanopod: Hybrid Studio (322 Harbord), which lives up to its name, offering jewellery-making and entomology courses.

If you love cult brands Tata Harper and Ilia, you could buy them at Net-a-Porter or you could go to Health Hut (171 Harbord). The tiny store is a jewel box of natural products. Things Japanese (128 Harbord) can satisfy your Hello Kitty urges or provide you with a beautiful tea set that will add colour to your home.

Continuing on the theme of beautiful things that give you pleasure, Good for Her (175 Harbord) is a must. This famous, friendly store not only sells sex toys but also hosts a long-running series of workshops covering everything you ever wanted to know about sex but were afraid to Google.

Where to Eat

Though it’s sandwiched between the Annex and a bustling stretch of College, Harbord Village still has a sleepy, tucked-away feel, with its picturesque homes and trees dotting the area.

But the strip’s ever-changing culinary scene is also a big part of its appeal.

You can’t talk about dining on Harbord without mentioning Cory Vitiello, whose Harbord Room (89 Harbord, 416-962-8989) was the toast of Toronto upon opening in 2008, and still boasts a top-notch house burger, cocktails and a lovely patio. Down the road is an outpost of Vitiello’s fledgling lunch chain, Flock (97 Harbord, 647-748-7199), where the rotisserie-chicken-obsessed chef piles perfectly roasted poultry atop fresh salads and sandwiches.

Speaking of patios, nothing on Harbord tops Harvest Kitchen (124 Harbord, 416-901-5901), a two-floor spot that features a stunning rooftop deck sheltered by spreading trees – and vegetarian-friendly, occasionally gluten-free menus at brunch, lunch and dinner.

Beloved Jewish bake shop Harbord Bakery (115 Harbord, 416-922-5767) supplies the neighbourhood with braided challah and mandelbrodt, while gluten-free folks can load up on picture-perfect cupcakes and sweets at Almond Butterfly (100 Harbord, 416-792-7994).

The laid-back neighbourhood features plenty of casual eats. Harbord Fish & Chips (147 Harbord, 416-925-2225) does British-style halibut and haddock in a super-retro takeout setting, while Smoke Bourbon Bar-B-Q House (291 Harbord, 647-342-1840) specializes in Southern eats. Long-running spot Boulevard Cafe (161 Harbord, 416-961-7676), meanwhile, is one of the few places in town for Peruvian cuisine.

The area is equipped to handle all manner of beverage cravings: the

original Sam James (297 Harbord, 647-341-2572) for coffee; Bean & Baker Malt Shop (326 Harbord, 416-536-7632) for floats and shakes; Bampot (201 Harbord, 416-537-5959) for tea, served with a side of dozens of board games; and the new and notable Her Father’s (119 Harbord, 647-347-7747) for a lengthy list of ciders.

For bigger-ticket dinners, there’s Piano Piano (88 Harbord, 416-929-7788), where ex-Splendido chef Victor Barry does wood-fired pizzas and excellent pastas; bring the kids to their Piccolo Piano upstairs dining room. In the industrial-yet-intimate dining room at Rasa (196 Robert, 647-350-8221), local culinary jacks-of-all-trades the Food Dudes dish out upscale, globally inspired fare like truffle gnudi and a gochujang-laced burger.

But the strip’s real undiscovered gem is Yunaghi (538 Manning, 416-588-7862), a stunning

little omakase spot where the multi-course tasting menus are as exquisitely plated as they are delicious.

