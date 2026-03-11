Pi Day: Where to score $3.14 pizza in Toronto

Pizza’s always good, and a low price for it is even better. Pi day is coming up on Saturday, with many pizzerias offering $3.14 pizzas.

Pizza lovers and mathletes alike love this day – one for celebrating its date, the mathematical number pi (3.14, also March 14), and for its cheap price tag.

​Check out these four places to enjoy a cheesy slice.

Pi Co.

Live in the suburbs or downtown? Enjoy a margherita pizza for only $3.14 at any Pi Co. location. To redeem the special, scan the QR code in-store to claim your Pi Day voucher. The offer is valid only from 12 p.m. to 3:14 p.m. on March 14 and is walk-in only. Only one pizza is redeemable per customer, and the offer is not available on Gluten-Free dough.





DoughBox Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta

A pizza party is coming up at DoughBox Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta. From 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., get two toppings for $3.14 with the purchase of a bottled drink. From 4:30 p.m. to close, buy any pizza and get a second one for $3.14. These offers are walk-in only and at participating locations, including in the city at 40 University Ave, in Guelph, and in Barrie. Taxes are extra, and the offer cannot be combined with other offers or combos and is not valid for online orders.

Pizza Nova

Pizza Nova, the official pizza of the Blue Jays, is participating in Pi Day for the eighth year in a row, offering a $3.14 slice. This promotion is available on March 14 at participating locations across Ontario for walk-in orders. For members of the Ciao rewards program, any digital order over $40 earns 314 points.

7-Eleven

The popular convenience store is bringing a two-day Pi Day celebration with $3.14 pizzas and discounted items. 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards members can enjoy any whole pizza for $3.14. These will be available at select stores and through the 7NOW delivery application. This brings customers convenience by avoiding pizzeria lineups.

Other popular spots like Maker’s Pizza and Pizza Pizza have been doing Pi Day for a few years, but it’s yet to be confirmed if they will continue to participate.