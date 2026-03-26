‘They bring extra joy,’ Study suggests pets are improving Canadians’ mental health, and Toronto residents explain why

What to know A recent survey found 96 per cent of Canadian pet owners say having a pet improved their emotional well-being, with companionship, happiness, and reduced stress among the top benefits.

Nearly half of respondents also said pet ownership strengthened their sense of community, helping them connect with neighbours, other pet owners, and local shelters.

Toronto residents echoed the findings, saying pets bring joy, routine, and emotional support, though some noted challenges like high vet costs and the responsibilities of pet care.

Toronto pet owners are offering their takes after many Canadians reported having improved their well-being since their pet came into their lives.

From having some company while watching TV or a reason to stay active, becoming a pet parent can bring a series of benefits.

In fact, a new study by Angus Reid and PetSmart Charities of Canada is revealing that 96 per cent of surveyed pet owners in the country say having a pet has improved their emotional well-being.

The study also revealed several reported benefits of pet ownership, as:

39 per cent say comfort and companionship are the most important benefit of owning a pet;

19 per cent say they’ve also become happier since owning a pet;

12 per cent said the most important benefit includes reduced stress or anxiety.

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On top of personal benefits, the study also found that 45 per cent of owners found that getting a pet expanded their sense of community, fostering interaction with neighbours and other pet owners, as well as relationships with local shelters.

Toronto pet parents weigh in

To find out more about pet owners’ experiences, Now Toronto spoke with some residents about whether they believe owning a pet has improved their mental health.

Toronto resident Markl says he agrees with the study, saying he feels that his dog, Maggie, definitely boosts his mental health, being it by cuddling, running around, or just seeming happy to see him when he gets home.

“It’s always nice coming home to Maggie here every day…Her smile and her energy [bring] positivity for both myself and my partner. Whether [we’re] feeling maybe a little tired, a little down, or even a little extra happiness, she always brings that extra joy for us every day,” he said.

Another resident, James, echoed this sentiment, saying that not only his dog Ollie brings him joy, but just being around dogs in general also lifts his mood.

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“I think that it’s pretty hard to not be in a good mood around these guys,” he said. “[My] favourite experience [is] seeing them run around like an absolute maniac and jump at you when they’re happy to see you.”

The Torontonian also shared that although owning a pet can be demanding and chaotic at times, the brightness they bring outweighs the challenges.

A different resident, Sneha, also said sometimes being a pet parent can feel challenging, especially when it comes to dealing with costs such as vet bills, which she feels are often pushed onto pet owners by clinics.

“A lot of things feel just how they are in human medical centres. Now they’re pushing for treatment they probably don’t need. So, if your pet is part of a clinic that is not owned by one of these companies, lucky you, but [the] majority of the clinics are, and we see the changes in their behaviour and treating our pets,” she explained.

On the other hand, she does feel like owning a pet is still worth the trouble, saying that even if they have a chaotic personality, it is still possible for owners to train them and manage their energy levels to accommodate a calmer lifestyle.

In addition, the resident also said she has also heard from a therapist that “a lot of pets are saving their pet parents’ lives.”

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“Honestly, [my dog] keeps me going. This winter has been harsh, more so than everything else, than happening in the world. I’m telling [you], the only sane time is when I take her out for a walk to meet her friends and her friend’s parents and we meet, that’s [my] sanity check,” Sneha added.

Torontonian Axariya, who is a dog owner and a nurse, also said she believes dogs are often a stress reliever for owners, helping them regulate their emotions and stay in tune with their feelings.

“I feel like it helps when you have really hard days. But to have a puppy to come home to, or a dog, and just have that kind of affirmation you need. [They] give you so much love,” she said.

Although pet ownership can feel chaotic at times, she actually believes their chaos can also bring entertainment to owners and help their lives feel less “mundane.”

“You think about all your thoughts and feelings and you [lose] most of that fun. But having a dog that’s active and stuff, it keeps you going and your focus is more on her or him.”