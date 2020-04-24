Toronto Flower Market is going digital this year

× Expand Toronto Flower Market

The Toronto Flower Market is going digital in 2020 – good news for those of us who haven't seen another living thing in weeks.

The popular flower market typically runs on a regular basis through the summer months, offering everything from fresh-cut flowers to rare house plants. But with social distancing in effect until at least summertime, the Flower Market's management has spent the last few weeks setting up a digital marketplace, allowing market-goers to shop the wares of Ontario growers and florists for delivery.

Much like the original market, which only runs for a few hours on a given day, the digital market will be open for a limited time window. The first sale will be held on May 2 from 10 am to 3 pm at torontoflowermarket.ca. Deliveries will be done throughout the week of May 4 (just in time for Mother's Day).

On top of the sale, the market will also be hosting live content on its Instagram from vendors throughout the day, so you can learn how to care for your new fronds. Visit the Toronto Flower Market site to stay up to date on the launch.

@nataliamanzocco