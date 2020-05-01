What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

× Expand Last Porno Show Paputts Kire Paputts's The Last Porno Show is available to stream for free this weekend on Vimeo.

Available Today

1BR

Nicole Brydon Bloom, Giles Matthey, Taylor Nichols; directed by David Marmor

iTunes, Google Play

The Last Porno Show

Nathanael Chadwick, Victoria Dunsmore, Frank D’Angelo; directed by Kire Paputts

Read NOW’s review

Streaming free from May 1 to May 4 on Vimeo

The Mindfulness Movement

Documentary directed by Robert Beemer

Hot Docs At Home

Tammy’s Always Dying

Anastasia Phillips, Felicity Huffman, Clark Johnson; directed by Amy Jo Johnson

Read NOW’s review

iTunes, Google Play

This Is Not A Movie

Documentary directed by Yung Chang

Read NOW’s review

Hot Docs at Home

×

Available May 5

The Assistant

Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh; directed by Kitty Green

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Beanpole

Viktoria Miroshnichenko, Vasilisa Perelygina, Andrey Bykov; directed by Kantemir Balagov

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Disappearance At Clifton Hill

Tuppence Middleton, Hannah Gross, Eric Johnson; directed by Albert Shin

Read NOW’s review

iTunes preorder, Google Play wishlist

Extra Ordinary

Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Will Forte; directed by Mike Ahearn and Enda Loughman

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Ordinary Love

Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, David Wilmot; directed by Lisa Barros D’sa and Glenn Leyburn

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Robert The Bruce

Angus Macfadyen, Anna Hutchison, Zach McGowan; directed by Richard Gray

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Saint Frances

Kelly O’Sullivan, Ramona Edith-Williams, Jim True-Frost; directed by Alex Thompson

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Sorry We Missed You

Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Katie Proctor; directed by Ken Loach

Read NOW’s review

Google Play wishlist

×

Disc recommendation of the week

The Grand Budapest Hotel

(Criterion, Blu-ray and DVD)

Wes Anderson’s eccentric, melancholy 2014 masterwork – starring Ralph Fiennes as an unflappable hotel concierge who negotiates matters great and trifling at his bourgeois resort while a war rumbles at the gates – was always going to end up in the Criterion Collection. He’s a favourite of the label, and the feeling is clearly mutual; the filmmaker has provided a trove of new material for the supplements of this special edition, giving his most ambitious project the showcase it deserves. In addition to the extras from the existing Fox Blu-ray, Criterion’s disc offers a new making-of documentary, featurettes on the film’s effects, music, miniature work and shifting aspect ratios, a selection of storyboard animatics and a commentary with Anderson, frequent collaborator Roman Coppola, co-star Jeff Goldblum and critic Kent Jones. And six years on, the film remains one of the director’s finest: a lyrical period fantasy that just gets richer, and sadder, the more you revisit it.

@normwilner