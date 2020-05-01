What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

Last Porno Show Paputts
Kire Paputts's The Last Porno Show is available to stream for free this weekend on Vimeo.
Available Today
1BR
Nicole Brydon Bloom, Giles Matthey, Taylor Nichols; directed by David Marmor
The Last Porno Show
Nathanael Chadwick, Victoria Dunsmore, Frank D’Angelo; directed by Kire Paputts
Streaming free from May 1 to May 4 on Vimeo
The Mindfulness Movement
Documentary directed by Robert Beemer
Tammy’s Always Dying
Anastasia Phillips, Felicity Huffman, Clark Johnson; directed by Amy Jo Johnson
This Is Not A Movie
Documentary directed by Yung Chang
Available May 5
The Assistant
Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh; directed by Kitty Green
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Beanpole
Viktoria Miroshnichenko, Vasilisa Perelygina, Andrey Bykov; directed by Kantemir Balagov
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Disappearance At Clifton Hill
Tuppence Middleton, Hannah Gross, Eric Johnson; directed by Albert Shin
iTunes preorder, Google Play wishlist
Extra Ordinary
Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Will Forte; directed by Mike Ahearn and Enda Loughman
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Ordinary Love
Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, David Wilmot; directed by Lisa Barros D’sa and Glenn Leyburn
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Robert The Bruce
Angus Macfadyen, Anna Hutchison, Zach McGowan; directed by Richard Gray
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Saint Frances
Kelly O’Sullivan, Ramona Edith-Williams, Jim True-Frost; directed by Alex Thompson
iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist
Sorry We Missed You
Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Katie Proctor; directed by Ken Loach
Google Play wishlist
Disc recommendation of the week
The Grand Budapest Hotel
(Criterion, Blu-ray and DVD)
Wes Anderson’s eccentric, melancholy 2014 masterwork – starring Ralph Fiennes as an unflappable hotel concierge who negotiates matters great and trifling at his bourgeois resort while a war rumbles at the gates – was always going to end up in the Criterion Collection. He’s a favourite of the label, and the feeling is clearly mutual; the filmmaker has provided a trove of new material for the supplements of this special edition, giving his most ambitious project the showcase it deserves. In addition to the extras from the existing Fox Blu-ray, Criterion’s disc offers a new making-of documentary, featurettes on the film’s effects, music, miniature work and shifting aspect ratios, a selection of storyboard animatics and a commentary with Anderson, frequent collaborator Roman Coppola, co-star Jeff Goldblum and critic Kent Jones. And six years on, the film remains one of the director’s finest: a lyrical period fantasy that just gets richer, and sadder, the more you revisit it.