What's new to VOD and streaming this weekend

Including TIFF Canadian titles The Last Porno Show, Tammy's Always Dying, This Is Not A Movie and Disappearance At Clifton Hill

by

Available Today

1BR

Nicole Brydon Bloom, Giles Matthey, Taylor Nichols; directed by David Marmor

iTunes, Google Play

The Last Porno Show

Nathanael Chadwick, Victoria Dunsmore, Frank D’Angelo; directed by Kire Paputts

Read NOW’s review

Streaming free from May 1 to May 4 on Vimeo

The Mindfulness Movement

Documentary directed by Robert Beemer

Hot Docs At Home

Tammy’s Always Dying

Anastasia Phillips, Felicity Huffman, Clark Johnson; directed by Amy Jo Johnson

Read NOW’s review

iTunes, Google Play 

This Is Not A Movie

Documentary directed by Yung Chang

Read NOW’s review

Hot Docs at Home

Available May 5

The Assistant

Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh; directed by Kitty Green

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Beanpole

Viktoria Miroshnichenko, Vasilisa Perelygina, Andrey Bykov; directed by Kantemir Balagov

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Disappearance At Clifton Hill

Tuppence Middleton, Hannah Gross, Eric Johnson; directed by Albert Shin

Read NOW’s review

iTunes preorder, Google Play wishlist

Extra Ordinary

Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Will Forte; directed by Mike Ahearn and Enda Loughman

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Ordinary Love

Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, David Wilmot; directed by Lisa Barros D’sa and Glenn Leyburn

Read NOW’s review

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Robert The Bruce

Angus Macfadyen, Anna Hutchison, Zach McGowan; directed by Richard Gray

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Saint Frances

Kelly O’Sullivan, Ramona Edith-Williams, Jim True-Frost; directed by Alex Thompson

iTunes pre-order, Google Play wishlist

Sorry We Missed You

Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Katie Proctor; directed by Ken Loach

Read NOW’s review

Google Play wishlist

Disc recommendation of the week

The Grand Budapest Hotel 

(Criterion, Blu-ray and DVD)

Wes Anderson’s eccentric, melancholy 2014 masterwork – starring Ralph Fiennes as an unflappable hotel concierge who negotiates matters great and trifling at his bourgeois resort while a war rumbles at the gates – was always going to end up in the Criterion Collection. He’s a favourite of the label, and the feeling is clearly mutual; the filmmaker has provided a trove of new material for the supplements of this special edition, giving his most ambitious project the showcase it deserves. In addition to the extras from the existing Fox Blu-ray, Criterion’s disc offers a new making-of documentary, featurettes on the film’s effects, music, miniature work and shifting aspect ratios, a selection of storyboard animatics and a commentary with Anderson, frequent collaborator Roman Coppola, co-star Jeff Goldblum and critic Kent Jones. And six years on, the film remains one of the director’s finest: a lyrical period fantasy that just gets richer, and sadder, the more you revisit it.

@normwilner