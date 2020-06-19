NOW What episode 28: Is it safe to go back to the movies?

× Expand Krists Luhaers / Unsplash Movie theatre cinema

Earlier this week, Cineplex Cinemas announced its intention to reopen across Canada, as soon as the respective provincial governments give it the green light. And while employees will be provided with personal protective equipment and precautions taken to ensure surfaces are cleaned and physical distancing protocols are respected, Cineplex won’t require ticket buyers to wear masks.

So is it safe to go back to the movies? On today’s episode, I talk to Dalla Lana School Of Public Health professor Susan Bondy joins us to discuss what we currently know about the spread of the coronavirus, the specific risks of going to a movie theatre and whether there’s a way to get more people to wear masks.

NOW What is a twice-weekly podcast that explores the ways Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus. New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

