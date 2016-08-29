Don’t Breathe breathes new life into the thriller genre

*DON’T BREATHE (Fede Alvarez). 88 minutes. Opens Friday (August 26). For listings. Rating: NNNN

Fede Alvarez’s follow-up to his splatterific Evil Dead remake is further proof that he’s one of the most brilliant genre directors around.

Three directionless young friends break into the home of a blind man after they get a tip that he’s sitting on $300,000. What they don’t know is that the man, an Iraq War vet, is no pushover. Soon they’re the ones being pursued.

Alvarez and his co-writer, Rodo Sayagues, have a blast with the skeevy premise, letting our feelings about the trio and the vet (known in the credits as The Blind Man) change with each narrative jolt.

Alvarez adores the conventions of the thriller genre, his camera panning and gliding around the house – over mantels, beneath beds – as soon as they enter so we know what’s in store.

He also gets great use of the setting: economically depressed Detroit (parts of which were filmed in Hungary), where no one can hear you scream – or see if you if you’re running down the street.

And he’s well served by his cast, who suggest a lot with minimal dialogue. Jane Levy, the drug addict sister in Evil Dead, beautifully embodies her morally conflicted thief, and she’s well supported by Dylan Minnette’s fearful good boy who holds a torch for her.

Stephen Lang, meanwhile, plays his put-upon vet with punishing, resolute determination, even when he’s carrying a kitchen implement in one of the film’s most sure-to-be-talked-about scenes.