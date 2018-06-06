Review: Won’t You Be My Neighbor? makes a hero out of Mr. Rogers

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? (Morgan Neville). 94 minutes. Opens June 8. See listing. Rating: NNNN

This must have been an inspiring change of pace for Morgan Neville, who recently made a film about the toxic feud between bitter political rivals William F. Buckley and Gore Vidal.

Here, he takes on beloved children’s TV composer, writer and host Fred Rogers, tracing his career from Presbyterian minister to TV icon. Via Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, his show for preschool children, he fearlessly dealt with profound issues – assassination, war, racism among them – all along demonstrating, never preaching, love.

Rogers didn’t accept his TV calling at first. But it became apparent to him that he had a gift for communicating with kids. Early footage of him talking to five-year-olds illustrates the way he drew the children to him like a magnet. At times it appears that he had magical powers.

But Neville also shows how he could mesmerize even the most resistant adults. A superb sequence shows him addressing a Senate committee about to cut funding of Mr. Rogers’s network, PBS. One especially cranky senator grumbled about PBS’s money-wasting ways, but Rogers’s plea touting the power of love, delivered calmly and sincerely, changed the man’s mind in two minutes.

Rogers wasn’t a saint – see his initial response to a co-worker’s gayness – but Neville’s portrait is nevertheless of a gifted and exceptional human being. The doc is conventional, featuring interviews with Rogers’s family and collaborators, clips from the show and additional animation – which is becoming de rigueur these days, even though it doesn’t add much here. I do wish Neville hadn’t lumped Pee Wee Herman into the makers of the trash-and-bash children’s fare that Rogers tried to counter.

But that’s a small point. It’s Rogers himself who makes this movie remarkable.